Japanese Beetles in Bern and Köniz: The canton is issuing regulations for 21 municipalities to stop their further spread.

Here's what it's all about The Japanese beetle has reached the city of Bern and Köniz. Starting August 5, the canton is implementing measures in 21 municipalities, including a ban on watering green spaces and restrictions on the transport of yard waste.

Starting in mid-August, nematodes are applied to irrigated sports fields in areas infested with beetles to control beetle larvae in the soil. The nematodes are harmless to humans and animals.

A few Japanese beetles have also been found in traps between Thun and Interlaken. The agency is investigating whether a population has already become established there and is considering further measures. Summary created with

The Japanese beetle continues to spread throughout the canton of Bern. According to the Canton of Bern’s Department of Economic Affairs, Energy, and the Environment (WEU), the pest has now reached the city of Bern and the municipality of Köniz. The canton is therefore ordering various measures to be implemented around the city of Bern. These measures are intended to prevent the beetle from spreading further.

At the end of June 2026, several Japanese beetles were caught in traps near the Schönausteg in Bern, according to the WEU. The Plant Protection Office subsequently expanded its monitoring efforts. The results show that a population of the beetle is already present in this area.

Affected communities Municipalities affected by the outbreak: Southern Shore of Lake Thun: Spiez, Wimmis.

City of Bern and Surrounding Area: Bern (city), Köniz.

Municipalities affected by the buffer zone: Southern Shore of Lake Thun: Thun, Spiez, Wimmis, Reutigen, Erlenbach im Simmental, Diemtigen, Reichenbach im Kandertal, Aeschi bei Spiez, Krattigen, Amsoldingen, Stocken-Höfen, Leissigen. City

Bern and the surrounding area: Allmendingen, Belp, Bern (city), Bolligen, Bremgarten near Bern, Frauenkappelen, Ittigen, Kehrsatz, Kirchlindach, Köniz, Meikirch, Muri near Bern, Ostermundigen, Stettlen, Vechigen, Wald, Wohlen near Bern, Worb, Zollikofen.

Oberaargau: Wynau, Roggwil, Schwarzhäusern.

This invasive pest can cause significant damage to agriculture and the natural environment. Therefore, those who discover it must report their findings, and the canton must take measures to control the beetle.

A buffer zone is now in effect around Bern. Canton of Bern

Measures in Bernese Municipalities

Based on federal guidelines, the measures apply to the so-called outbreak area in the city of Bern and in Köniz, as well as to the surrounding buffer zone. In total, they affect 21 municipalities.

That applies now In the infested areas of Bern and Köniz, green spaces may not be watered through the end of September. The transport of yard waste, compost, and topsoil is restricted in those areas; in the buffer zone, this restriction applies only to yard waste. Any findings must be reported to the Plant Protection Office, accompanied by photos taken from above and from the side.

In the infested area, residents are prohibited from watering green spaces until the end of September; restrictions also apply to the transport of yard waste, compost, and topsoil. In the buffer zone, the transport of yard waste is restricted. Starting in mid-August, municipalities will also release nematodes on watered sports fields. These roundworms combat the beetle larvae in the soil and are harmless to humans, farm animals, and pets.

The beetle has also been spotted in the Bernese Oberland. According to the authorities, individual Japanese beetles have been caught in monitoring traps between Thun and Interlaken since early July 2026. The Plant Protection Office has therefore set up additional traps and is now assessing how far the beetle has already spread in that area. If a population is confirmed there as well, the canton will announce further measures.

The Bernese Oberland is also affected. Canton of Bern

The Federal Office for Agriculture (BLW) sets these requirements, which are binding throughout Switzerland. In the canton of Bern, they will take effect on August 5, 2026, and remain in effect until September 30, 2026.

Additional requirements apply to landscaping companies, plant retailers, and building owners. Anyone who spots a suspicious beetle should take photos of it from above and from the side and report the sighting, along with the photos, to the Plant Protection Office. If someone catches the beetle, they should keep it in a tightly sealed container until the Plant Protection Office responds.