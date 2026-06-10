Jean Ziegler was a long-serving National Councillor for the canton of Geneva. (archive picture) Keystone

Jean Ziegler has died. The long-time politician, scientist and UN expert was 92 years old. He regularly commented on social and political issues well into old age.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jean Ziegler has died at the age of 92. The Geneva SP politician, sociologist and UN expert shaped the political and social debate for decades.

He became internationally renowned for his criticism of capitalism and his commitment to fighting hunger and inequality. From 2000 to 2008, he was the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food.

With books such as "A Switzerland above suspicion" and "Switzerland washes whiter", he sharply attacked Swiss elites and the financial center. His theories made him famous, but also brought him into legal conflict. Show more

The Swiss sociologist, politician and UN expert Jean Ziegler has died at the age of 92. This was reported by RTS, citing his family.

Ziegler was internationally renowned as a long-standing SP National Councillor, professor of sociology and former UN Special Rapporteur. Even in old age, he regularly spoke out critically, particularly against capitalism, and was committed to what he called the "revolt of conscience".

He taught academically in Geneva and at the Sorbonne in Paris, among other places. Politically, he represented the canton of Geneva in the National Council from 1967 to 1983 and again from 1987 to 1999. He later served as UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food from 2000 to 2008 and was also a member of a UN task force for humanitarian aid in Iraq.

Ziegler was born in Thun on April 14, 1934. He grew up in a middle-class environment, but left his family at the age of 18 and went to Paris. There he was influenced by his encounters with Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir, among others.

Red rag for the bourgeoisie

In his book "A Switzerland above suspicion", published in 1976, he attacked the country's elites head-on. The book pilloried the profits of Swiss multinationals at the expense of the poorest, banking secrecy and the political institutions hijacked by the financial industry.

While bourgeois Switzerland tried by all means to suppress this major attack on a number of Swiss myths, the book hit like a bomb abroad. The international press picked up on the themes and provided a huge sounding board for the sociologist's theses.

In 1990, he put the financial center in the spotlight and pilloried it in his book "Switzerland washes whiter". This landed him in the worst kind of legal trouble. Ziegler had to face an avalanche of lawsuits and his parliamentary immunity as a member of the National Council was lifted. In the end, he was sentenced to pay hundreds of thousands of francs in damages.

For Jean Ziegler, books were his weapons. He wrote a total of around 20 publications, some of which generated an immense response, such as "Switzerland, the Gold and the Dead" in 1997, about the attitude of the Swiss Confederation during the Second World War.

Ziegler described what he saw as the extremely brutal capitalist world order as cannibalistic. He did not distance himself from violence as a means of changing the situation. Ziegler condemned Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in 2022 in the strongest possible terms. For him, Putin was an unpredictable dictator.

As a member of the SP for decades, the perfectly bilingual Ziegler sat twice in the National Council for the canton of Geneva. He held his first mandate from 1967 to 1983 and his second from 1987 to 1999, but was not re-elected either time.