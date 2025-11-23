Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, here in court in 2008. His networks apparently extended as far as Switzerland. Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post/AP/dpa

New documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case also bring Switzerland into play: emails indicate that an "assistant from Zurich" was involved and that Epstein had accounts at a private bank in Geneva.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the NZZ am Sonntag, new documents point to links between Jeffrey Epstein and Switzerland.

These include references to the recruitment of young women from Zurich for his sex trade.

Epstein held three accounts at HSBC Private Bank in Geneva and maintained contacts with the Geneva-based bank Edmond de Rothschild. Show more

According to the NZZ am Sonntag, documents relating to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have revealed links to Switzerland.

The traces lead to the alleged procurement of young women for Epstein's sex trade, as the newspaper wrote with reference to emails and the assessment of a victim representative from the USA. In an email from 2016, an unknown person offered Epstein an "assistant from Zurich". In the USA, "assistant" was a common code word in the context of Epstein's sex trafficking.

Epstein is also said to have been a client of a Swiss bank. According to the newspaper, this is shown in a bank report that the US media fought to have published at the beginning of November. He allegedly held three accounts at HSBC Private Bank in Geneva. The bank did not comment on this when asked by the "NZZ am Sonntag".

Steve Bannon spoke of "Swiss guys"

According to the report, Jeffrey Epstein also maintained friendly contacts with employees of the Geneva-based private bank Edmond de Rothschild. As early as 2013, the mother of CEO Ariane de Rothschild is said to have spoken positively about him and said she liked him. However, it is unclear whether Epstein had his own accounts at the bank. A spokesperson for the bank told the NZZ am Sonntag that Ariane de Rothschild only had business dealings with Epstein.

There had also been connections to Zug's Crypto Valley. In an email to Epstein on crypto topics, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon spoke of "Swiss guys". According to the NZZ am Sonntag, it is not known who the Swiss guys are.

In recent weeks, the Jeffrey Epstein case has gained renewed momentum in the US. Last Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed a law to release investigative files on the case of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The House of Representatives and the Senate had previously approved the bill.

The law obliges the Department of Justice to publish all non-classified documents from investigations into Epstein and his entourage.

More from the department