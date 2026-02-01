The recently published Epstein documents show that Jeffrey Epstein had contacts in Switzerland. ---/AP/dpa

The name Jeffrey Epstein appears deep in the Swiss banking center. New files show contacts with bankers and young women in Zurich, Geneva and Verbier.

Petar Marjanović

The recently released investigation files of the US Department of Justice show how closely the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was linked to Switzerland. The approximately three million pages include emails, travel documents and payment receipts.

They document contacts in the Swiss financial center as well as exchanges with young women in Zurich, Geneva and Verbier, as reported by the "NZZ am Sonntag" and the "SonntagsBlick", among others.

The case of a young Russian woman who lived in Zurich in 2015 and worked at a Swiss private bank for a few months is central. In emails, she referred to Epstein as her "American mentor". At the same time, she repeatedly suggested women to him and described their appearance and personality.

In some cases, she used her official company address. She explained to Epstein that she had only received a traineeship because of her Russian passport. According to publicly available information, she now lives in the USA.

Was Epstein also looking for women in Switzerland?

Further messages came from Verbier and other places in Switzerland. In an e-mail with the subject line "Hello from Verbier, Switzerland!", a confidante announces a woman to Epstein and asks him to be "gentle" with her. According to the "NZZ am Sonntag", such formulations suggest that Epstein was also specifically introduced to women in this country. The "SonntagsBlick" also quotes intimate messages in which women write to Epstein from Switzerland.

The files also show how Epstein tied young women to him financially. In one case, according to "SonntagsBlick", he paid the costs of around CHF 34,500 for a six-week summer course at an elite school on Lake Geneva via his long-time accountant Richard Kahn.

In other cases, Epstein or his assistant Lesley Groff organized flights, hotels and visas for stays in Switzerland. Several women explicitly asked for money for education and living expenses.

In addition to these contacts, the documents prove Epstein's closeness to top Swiss bankers. He wrote particularly frequently with Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of the Geneva-based private bank Edmond de Rothschild.

They discussed meetings, trips and also business matters, such as UBS's alleged interest in parts of the bank. Banker Jes Staley was also in contact with Epstein and asked him by email in 2015 whether he was "on the island". He was presumably referring to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.