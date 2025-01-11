The liquidation of Jelmoli began at the weekend. Bild: blue News

After 126 years, it's over: Jelmoli on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse is closing for good at the end of February.

After 126 years, an era is coming to an end: the traditional department store Jelmoli on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse is closing for good. The final liquidation began on January 3, 2025 and will last until February 28.

During these final weeks, customers can take one last stroll through the perfumed and brightly lit aisles of the traditional store.

The main entrance to the department store is labeled "Liquidation" and "Closing deals". blue News

On Monday evening, the mood at Jelmoli is anything but mournful. Customers rummage through the tables and the clothes on display in the hope of finding the best bargain. You can still buy pretty much anything - from cosmetics to ski suits.

"For many, the department store is associated with personal memories"

Nadja Kunzelmann, media spokesperson for Jelmoli, tells blue News that the mood in the department store is characterized by "mixed feelings". On the one hand, the discounts are attractive, but on the other, many visitors are nostalgic. "For many, the Jelmoli department store is associated with personal memories, which makes it emotional for them to say goodbye."

Up to 70 percent of the items in Jelmoli are marked down. blue News

The closure of the department store has been carefully planned. "Our aim is to make this final step as transparent and positive as possible in order to bring Jelmoli's history to a fitting close," says Kunzelmann. The popular Food Market and Beauty World will remain open until the last day, while the remaining sales areas will host a final sale with a mix of all departments.

Manor will return to Bahnhofstrasse from 2027

After the official closure at the end of February, a small team will be working until summer 2025 to fully wind up operations. Unsold goods will either be returned to the manufacturers or sold to remaining stockists. "No goods will be destroyed," says Kunzelmann.

The property will be renovated from March 2025. From 2027, the Manor Group will take over 13,000 square meters of space on three floors. Office space will be created on the top floors and a restaurant is planned for the roof terrace.