The traditional department store Jelmoli is closing its doors today after 126 years. blue News was on site and asked: Are people here to say goodbye or to hunt for bargains?

Even before the doors open at 10 a.m., the first visitors gather in front of Jelmoli. They want to walk through the brightly lit, perfumed aisles of the traditional department store one last time. After 126 years, an era is coming to an end here - as of today, the department store will be closed for good.

The once magnificent shelves are empty, cosmetics stations look deserted, piles of clothes lie scattered on the tables. "You're not used to this," says a woman to a man standing next to her.

An emotional farewell

Many people are here today to say goodbye to the Glaspalast. "My father worked here when I was a child. A lot of memories come flooding back now," says a woman to blue News. She has tears in her eyes. Another woman says: "Now I have to go to Globus. I'm just so sad."

Founded in 1833, Jelmoli was once a symbol of the Swiss department store boom in the 1980s. However, digitalization and changing consumer habits led to a gradual decline. The real estate company Swiss Prime Site justified the closure in 2023 with these structural changes.

At 7 p.m., the lights at Jelmoli will be switched off for good. A Manor will move into the building from 2027.

