Closing after 126 years Jelmoli opens for the last time today

Lea Oetiker

28.2.2025

Jelmoli is the oldest department store in Switzerland.
KEYSTONE

The traditional department store on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse is closing its doors after 126 years. blue News takes you with it on its last day.

28.02.2025, 09:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Jelmoli opens its doors for the last time today.
  • After 126 years, it's finally closing.
  • Blue News takes you along on the last day in the live ticker.
Show more

After 126 years, it's over: Today - on February 28, 2025 - Jelmoli is closing for good. The real estate company Swiss Prime Site (SPS) justified the closure with the growing online trade and changing consumer behavior

The closure marks the end of an era - the department store, founded in 1899, is considered the oldest in Switzerland and revolutionized people's shopping habits in this country.

After the renovation from 2025, the building will be partially taken over by Manor from 2027.

Blue News takes you through the last day in the live ticker.

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 09.50 a.m.

    The doors open one last time

    blue News is on site.
    Lea Oetiker

    Is this the calm before the storm? At 10.00 a.m. the doors of Jelmoli open for the last time. The department store wants to get rid of everything today. The store is advertised with a large poster: "Liquidation and closing deals, until February 28."

  • Discounts everywhere

    blue News visited the department store a few weeks ago. Three floors were open. Today, the last sale is still taking place on one.

    At the beginning of January, the mood of mourning was not really noticeable.
    blue News

    At the beginning of January, the mood of mourning was not really noticeable. Customers rummaged through the tables and the clothes on display in the hope of finding the best bargain. You could still buy pretty much anything - from cosmetics to ski suits.

    Bargains on the table.
    Bargains on the table.
    blue News
    • Show more

