The traditional department store on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse is closing its doors after 126 years. blue News takes you with it on its last day.

Lea Oetiker

After 126 years, it's over: Today - on February 28, 2025 - Jelmoli is closing for good. The real estate company Swiss Prime Site (SPS) justified the closure with the growing online trade and changing consumer behavior

The closure marks the end of an era - the department store, founded in 1899, is considered the oldest in Switzerland and revolutionized people's shopping habits in this country.

After the renovation from 2025, the building will be partially taken over by Manor from 2027.

