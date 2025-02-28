After 126 years, it's over: Today - on February 28, 2025 - Jelmoli is closing for good. The real estate company Swiss Prime Site (SPS) justified the closure with the growing online trade and changing consumer behavior
The closure marks the end of an era - the department store, founded in 1899, is considered the oldest in Switzerland and revolutionized people's shopping habits in this country.
After the renovation from 2025, the building will be partially taken over by Manor from 2027.
Blue News takes you through the last day in the live ticker.
09.50 a.m.
The doors open one last time
Is this the calm before the storm? At 10.00 a.m. the doors of Jelmoli open for the last time. The department store wants to get rid of everything today. The store is advertised with a large poster: "Liquidation and closing deals, until February 28."
Discounts everywhere
blue News visited the department store a few weeks ago. Three floors were open. Today, the last sale is still taking place on one.
At the beginning of January, the mood of mourning was not really noticeable. Customers rummaged through the tables and the clothes on display in the hope of finding the best bargain. You could still buy pretty much anything - from cosmetics to ski suits.