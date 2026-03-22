Jacques and Jessica Moretti (center) are accompanied here by their lawyers. Bild: sda

The investigation into the financial circumstances of the Moretti landlord couple reveals embarrassing aspects. The proceedings are now to be separated.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The victims' lawyers want to prevent the money laundering investigation from being separated from the arson proceedings.

Over the years, the Moretti companies have received over 1.5 million francs from the state and insurers.

Jessica Moretti received daily allowances from two insurance companies at the same time while on maternity leave. Show more

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the financial circumstances of the landlord couple Jessica and Jacques Moretti are now also being investigated. As the SonntagsZeitung writes, the Federal Police (Fedpol) is investigating possible cases of money laundering and the French authorities have also begun their own investigations.

The point of contention since last Monday: the Moretti's lawyers want to ensure that possible money laundering proceedings are separated from the criminal investigation into the fire. However, the victims' lawyers are trying to prevent this, as they would then no longer have access to the financial documents. However, the Moretti assets are to be used later to compensate the victims.

A lot of money involved

The sums involved are not small, as Fedpol is quoted in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper: "According to our transaction analysis, the payments from insurance companies, unemployment insurance, health insurance funds and the AHV compensation fund for the various companies amount to considerable sums in total." Over CHF 1.5 million is said to have flowed from the state and insurers to the Moretti companies between 2015 and 2026.

While Jacques Moretti did not pay tax on any income, Jessica earned 252,000 francs net from two businesses in 2024 according to the latest tax invoices, twice as much as before. And this led to considerable additional income after the birth of the child in 2025.

In addition to the daily maternity allowance of CHF 220, money was paid out from supplementary insurance, which increased the daily allowance to 80% of the regular salary. According to the pay slip, this was the case at both companies.

The Morettis and their lawyers did not comment to the "SonntagsZeitung". The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.