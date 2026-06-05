  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

New findings Jessica Moretti allegedly manipulated foam invoice

SDA

5.6.2026 - 14:49

According to the latest findings, Jessica Moretti allegedly falsified the invoice for the foam she purchased.
According to the latest findings, Jessica Moretti allegedly falsified the invoice for the foam she purchased.
AFP

There has been a new development in the case of the fatal fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The co-owner of the bar in question, Jessica Moretti, is now also being investigated for forgery. At the center of the investigation is an allegedly manipulated invoice for the foam used.

Keystone-SDA

05.06.2026, 14:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the case of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, bar co-owner Jessica Moretti is now also being investigated for forgery of documents.
  • The accusation concerns an allegedly forged invoice for the foam that caught fire on the night of the fire. According to RTS, the change was for tax reasons.
  • Moretti, like other defendants, had already been charged with involuntary manslaughter, causing fire and grievous bodily harm.
Show more

Jessica Moretti, co-owner of the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, faces an additional charge in connection with the investigation into the New Year's fire disaster. The responsible public prosecutors are now also accusing her of forging documents.

Several lawyers in Sion on Friday confirmed a report by the French-speaking Swiss radio and television station RTS. Jacques and Jessica Moretti were questioned by the investigating authorities in the cantonal capital on the same day.

According to the report, the new accusation is linked to a suspected forged invoice for the foam used in the restaurant, which caught fire on the night of the fire.

"We expected this to some extent"

According to RTS, however, the change to the invoice was for tax reasons and not directly related to the tragedy on January 1.

"We expected this to a certain extent," said Nicolas Mattenberger, one of the lawyers for the civil parties. "The document submitted as part of the investigation seemed questionable. That's why explanations had to be provided."

Picture shows couple on arrival. Showdown in court - Now the Morettis have to testify together

Picture shows couple on arrivalShowdown in court - Now the Morettis have to testify together

Victims' lawyer Romain Jordan was also critical: "This is not just any invoice, but a document relating to the origin of the foam." He also asked when credible statements would finally be made without presenting falsified documents and spoke of a lack of respect for the victims.

Like the other 13 defendants, Jessica Moretti had previously been charged with involuntary manslaughter, negligently causing fire and negligently causing grievous bodily harm.

The hearings for Jessica and Jacques Moretti continued on Friday afternoon and are expected to last into the evening.

More from the department

"Not feasible"Geneva burkini law causes first legal dispute

Unauthorized pharmaceutical advertising. NZZ defends itself in court against deletion orders from Swissmedic

Unauthorized pharmaceutical advertisingNZZ defends itself in court against deletion orders from Swissmedic

Aircraft has to turn around. Swiss aircraft circles over the sea for hours after breakdown

Aircraft has to turn aroundSwiss aircraft circles over the sea for hours after breakdown