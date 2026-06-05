There has been a new development in the case of the fatal fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The co-owner of the bar in question, Jessica Moretti, is now also being investigated for forgery of documents. At the center of the investigation is an allegedly manipulated invoice for the foam used.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the case of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, bar co-owner Jessica Moretti is now also being investigated for forgery of documents.

The accusation concerns an allegedly forged invoice for the foam that caught fire on the night of the fire. According to RTS, the change was for tax reasons.

Moretti, like other defendants, had already been charged with involuntary manslaughter, causing fire and grievous bodily harm.

Jessica Moretti, co-owner of the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, faces an additional charge in connection with the investigation into the New Year's fire disaster. The responsible public prosecutors are now also accusing her of forging documents.

Several lawyers in Sion on Friday confirmed a report by the French-speaking Swiss radio and television station RTS. Jacques and Jessica Moretti were questioned by the investigating authorities in the cantonal capital on the same day.

According to the report, the new accusation is linked to a suspected forged invoice for the foam used in the restaurant, which caught fire on the night of the fire.

"We expected this to some extent"

According to RTS, however, the change to the invoice was for tax reasons and not directly related to the tragedy on January 1.

"We expected this to a certain extent," said Nicolas Mattenberger, one of the lawyers for the civil parties. "The document submitted as part of the investigation seemed questionable. That's why explanations had to be provided."

Victims' lawyer Romain Jordan was also critical: "This is not just any invoice, but a document relating to the origin of the foam." He also asked when credible statements would finally be made without presenting falsified documents and spoke of a lack of respect for the victims.

However, as the NZZ writes, Jessica Moretti also warned a group of employees in a WhatsApp message about possible damage caused by Bengali candles in her bar Le Constellation. In particular, they were warned against contact with the sofas and the sound-absorbing foam. Jessica Moretti explained during questioning that the message was meant ironically.

Like the other 13 defendants, Jessica Moretti had previously been charged with involuntary manslaughter, causing fire by negligence and causing grievous bodily harm by negligence.

These hearings caused considerable tension: Relatives of victims confronted, surrounded and harassed the couple when they arrived at the Energypolis campus. Following this incident, the cantonal police announced a tightening of their security measures.