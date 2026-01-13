Jessica Moretti (r.) does not have to be remanded in custody. KEYSTONE

Jessica Moretti, the manager of the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, remains at large. This has been decided by the Valais compulsory measures court.

The compulsory measures court in Valais has ordered substitute measures for Jessica Moretti instead of pre-trial detention.

These include a ban on leaving the country, a daily reporting obligation and the deposit of identification documents.

The public prosecutor had not requested pre-trial detention and the presumption of innocence continues to apply. Show more

On Tuesday, the compulsory measures court (ZMG) of the canton of Valais decided to impose "alternative measures to pre-trial detention" on Jessica Moretti. In doing so, it granted a request from the public prosecutor's office, as the ZMG announced.

According to the court, these are the usual measures, consisting of a ban on leaving Switzerland, the obligation to deposit all identification and residence documents with the public prosecutor's office, the obligation to report daily to a police station and the obligation to provide appropriate security.

Presumption of innocence still applies

"As the setting of the securities requires a thorough investigation, their amount will be determined at a later date, the ZMG specified in the press release.

As the public prosecutor's office had not applied for pre-trial detention, this coercive measure could not be ordered, according to the court. At the current stage of the investigation, Jessica Moretti continues to be presumed innocent.

On Monday, the ZMG ordered the pre-trial detention of bar owner Jacques Moretti for an initial period of three months due to the risk of absconding.