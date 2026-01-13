According to the court, these are the usual measures, consisting of a ban on leaving Switzerland, the obligation to deposit all identification and residence documents with the public prosecutor's office, the obligation to report daily to a police station and the obligation to provide appropriate security.
Presumption of innocence still applies
"As the setting of the securities requires a thorough investigation, their amount will be determined at a later date, the ZMG specified in the press release.
As the public prosecutor's office had not applied for pre-trial detention, this coercive measure could not be ordered, according to the court. At the current stage of the investigation, Jessica Moretti continues to be presumed innocent.