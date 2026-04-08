Despite the war in the Middle East, Swiss is not planning to adjust its summer flight program for the time being. (archive picture) Bild: Clara Margais/dpa

Europe's airlines are struggling with the consequences of the war in Iran. The first shortages of kerosene are already becoming apparent, but Swiss is giving the all-clear for the time being: in Zurich and at most destinations, the supply is stable - for now.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Iran war is putting Europe's aviation industry under pressure, with kerosene rationing in Italy, rising costs and uncertain flight routes.

Swiss is not currently planning to adjust its 2026 summer flight schedule and considers the fuel supply in Zurich and at most destinations to be secure.

However, the situation remains volatile, which is why the airline is closely monitoring potential bottlenecks - particularly in Asia - and has already increased surcharges to cover costs. Show more

The Iran war is putting Europe's aviation industry under pressure: in Italy, kerosene is already being rationed - at airports such as Milan, Bologna and Venice. A limit applies to many flights, reports the portal "aerotelegraph.com". blue News asked Swiss: is the airline sticking to its 2026 summer flight schedule? "We are not currently planning any adjustments to our flight operations due to fuel shortages or price increases," writes press spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott.

Press spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott says that the supply of aviation fuel at the hub in Zurich is currently guaranteed. Fuhlrott continues on the situation: "We do not currently see any specific restrictions on flight operations at our destinations either. However, we are monitoring the situation very closely - especially in Asia." Should there be supply bottlenecks, Swiss expects them to be most likely there. "The reason is that Asia is heavily dependent on products from the Arabian Gulf and China."

Swiss is monitoring the current situation closely

Supplies are therefore currently guaranteed, but the airline emphasizes that the situation is developing dynamically and could therefore change at short notice.

The necessary precautions are therefore being taken within the Lufthansa Group to be able to react quickly if necessary. Fuel is a key factor for flight operations and at the same time a significant cost component - accordingly, geopolitical developments and possible effects on global supply chains are being monitored very closely. Especially as Swiss does not purchase fuel directly. This is handled by the Lufthansa Group's corporate structure.

However, the effects can already be seen in the costs: due to the volatile situation and developments on the oil market, the so-called "International Surcharge" has been adjusted. With this surcharge, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group - and thus also Swiss - compensate for part of the fees and costs that cannot be influenced, including fuel.