According to a media report, the F-35 fighter jets ordered so far are only partially armed. KEYSTONE

The National Council's Control Committee wants to carry out an inspection into the purchase of the F-35 fighter jets. There are also indications that not all of the aircraft are fully armed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland has apparently only equipped some of the F-35 fighter jets with bombs and missiles, writes Sonntagsblick.

Central weapons such as Amraam missiles are missing and have to be procured separately.

According to the "SonntagsZeitung" and "NZZ am Sonntag", the National Council's Business Review Committee (GPK) has initiated an inspection into the F-35 procurement due to increasing criticism and uncertainty. Show more

According to "SonntagsBlick", the F-35 fighter jets were ordered with inadequate armament. According to an insider, the purchase price only included bombs for 24 of the 36 jets.

Amraam missiles were also missing and would have to be procured separately. Only one Sidewinder missile is supplied with each jet. SP National Councillor Priska Seiler Graf therefore described the jets in the newspaper as "virtually unarmed".

This contradicts the statement by the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), according to which weapons and ammunition are also included.

Armasuisse spokesperson Kaj-Gunnar Sievert explained that CHF 107 million had been budgeted for short-range air-to-air missiles and precision ammunition in the 2022 Armed Forces Dispatch.

Certain systems will have to be replaced after the F/A-18s are retired. According to the report, an additional several hundred million francs would be required to fully equip the aircraft.

Audit Committee has decided on inspection

In view of the ever-increasing costs for the F-35 fighter jets, the National Council's Control Committee (CC) has decided to carry out an inspection, according to the SonntagsZeitung and NZZ am Sonntag newspapers. The decision is to be officially communicated on Tuesday.

According to the NZZ am Sonntag, internal documents show that the USA had promised Switzerland a fixed price, but without naming a specific figure or defining the term "fixed price" in more detail. All that was promised was that the aircraft would be passed on at the same price that the USA would have to pay to the manufacturer.

According to the SonntagsZeitung, the deal was also burdened by hedging the dollar exchange rate shortly after the contract was signed: as a result, the federal government did not benefit from the significant fall in the exchange rate since then. According to the Federal Finance Administration, Switzerland could have already saved around 70 million francs as a result, but additional funds would have been necessary if the exchange rate had risen.

More on the topic