Baselstrasse in Lucerne, not far from the jewelry store where a 31-year-old Swiss man was fatally shot. Google Streetview

On Friday afternoon, shots were fired at a jewelry store in Lucerne. A man is critically injured, the perpetrators escape unidentified. The police are on the lookout for a white van.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday afternoon, several shots are fired on Baselstrasse in Lucerne, critically injuring a 31-year-old man.

The attack is presumably directed against a jewelry store, the perpetrators flee in a white van, which is later discovered in Littau.

Despite a large-scale manhunt, the perpetrators are still on the run, while the police and public prosecutor's office are investigating and appealing for help from witnesses. Show more

On Friday afternoon, Baselstrasse in Lucerne suddenly becomes a crime scene: several shots are fired at around 2:20 p.m. - one man is seriously injured.

According to the Lucerne police, they received the emergency call at 2.20 pm. A gunshot was reported. Numerous emergency services are immediately deployed. On the scene, they find a man lying injured on the ground. The officers administered first aid before the 144 ambulance service took the seriously injured man to hospital.

The victim is a 31-year-old Swiss man who, according to the police, has suffered life-threatening injuries. According to Blick, the attack was aimed at a jewelry store; the seriously injured man is the jeweler, as his sister confirms. The newspaper shows photos of the police sealing off the store and of bullet holes inside.

Perpetrators flee in a white van

The unknown perpetrators fled before the police arrived, driving out of town in a white van. A short time later, a possible breakthrough: the suspected getaway vehicle is discovered in the Lucerne district of Littau. But despite an immediate manhunt, the perpetrators manage to escape.

The investigation is in full swing. The police are not currently providing any specific details about the course of events or possible background information. "Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided", they state in their press release.

The investigation is being conducted by the Lucerne public prosecutor's office.

Police call on witnesses to come forward

The authorities are asking the public for help: anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide information about the white van should contact the police.

Many questions remain unanswered after the Lucerne shooting - and the perpetrators are still at large.