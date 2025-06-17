Former Zug cantonal councillor Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin (left) and her lawyer Rena Zulauf at the Basel Criminal Court on 24 May: the former defamation verdict has now been confirmed, but is not yet legally binding. KEYSTONE

Appeal in Basel-Stadt: a journalist defends herself against the verdict accusing her of defaming politician Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin. The Court of Appeal has now confirmed the verdict of the lower court.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Journalist Michèle Binswanger has lodged an appeal against a defamation judgment with the Court of Appeal in Basel.

Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin accused her of defamation over a tweet and was proven right by the Basel Criminal Court in May 2023.

This is how Binswanger's lawyer argued in the appeal on June 17.

This was the plea of Spiess-Hegglin's lawyer.

The appeal was rejected. As an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court is still possible, the verdict is not yet legally binding. Show more

"It's about a tweet," says Christian Hoenen. "The interpretation is disputed." This is how the presiding judge at the Basel-Stadt Court of Appeal sums up the case, which will be heard on June 17.

Journalist Michèle Binswanger is challenging a ruling by the lower court, which was handed down by the Basel-Stadt Criminal Court on 24 May 2023: Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin had charged Binswanger with defamation.

The reason for this was a tweet by the journalist on May 4, 2020: according to the tweet, Spiess-Hegglin "exercised great power of opinion in the public sphere" and had "proactively" decided to "speak publicly about the case for 5.5 years and accuse an innocent man of rape".

Two years ago, the criminal court ruled in favor of Spiess-Hegglin, stating, among other things, that the Tamedia journalist had "acted with intent".

"The tweet is embedded in a long-standing dispute"

The new evidentiary proceedings will be concluded shortly - followed by the defense lawyers' pleas.

Binswanger's lawyer Jascha Schneider-Marfels has the floor first. "It's not just about a single tweet, but a cornerstone of the culture of debate: freedom of expression," he says. "The tweet is embedded in a dispute that has been going on for years. You have to look at it in the context of the whole debate."

His client had "pointed out a contradiction" with her tweet. Spiess-Hegglin had tolerated the dissemination of untrue statements through statements, retweets and likes: She wanted to "completely control the debate" and "perpetuate the impression of guilt [of an SVP politician]".

Lawyer recognizes "climate of fear"

The plaintiff wanted to "curtail the mandate of journalism", Schneider-Marfels continued. "This is about freedom of expression." In addition, Spiess-Hegglin is "not a private individual with no media experience", but knows how to "position herself in the media".

The plaintiff "has been overloading her critic with lawsuits for years" and creating a "climate of fear" among journalists: "Every journalist would be well advised not to write anything", Schneider-Marfels believes. "The plaintiff is looking for attention."

The lawyer also argues that the boundaries of permissible criticism are broader in the case of politicians. The plaintiff "must therefore show a higher degree of tolerance". Freedom of expression also protects "sharp, provocative criticism".

Threat of "American conditions"?

At the end of his plea, the defense lawyer warns of a "dangerous state intervention in our culture of debate". If "armies of lawyers" were to suppress this, there would be a threat of "American conditions": "Every critical statement" could then be "judicially sanctioned".

Rena Zulauf naturally takes a completely different view: Spiess-Hegglin's lawyer sees the other side's approach as a "clumsy attempt to stylize a subjective opinion into a public opinion". She attests that Binswanger has a "personal obsession" with the topic.

"Today we are dealing with a public campaign that has been going on for years and has nothing to do with journalistic work," says Zulauf. The statements in the tweet are "demonstrably false": the accused cannot prove her allegations. "The presumption of innocence is being trampled underfoot."

"Personal resentment declared as research"

For the defense lawyer, the "verdict of the lower court was correct in every respect": Binswanger had "declared her personal resentments as research". Her statements lacked any "journalistic distance": "Instead of reconsidering her behavior, the defendant intensified her attacks."

Binswanger has been agitating against her client "for ten years": in her book, she allows a convicted Spiess-Hegglin stalker to have his say as a "critic". "Collaborating with convicted stalkers raises questions about credibility," the lawyer complains. "The accused is helping to reinforce misogynistic stereotypes."

Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin and husband Reto Spiess on their way to the Zug cantonal court in April 2019. KEYSTONE

Spiess-Hegglin did not want to "accuse an innocent person, but rather point out structural problems and fundamental issues in media work", says Zulauf. With regard to the alleged incrimination of the SVP politician, she asks: "How can you deny something that you have never claimed?"

According to the lawyer, the entire matter is a violation of privacy: "Jolanda Spiess-Hegglin has never sought publicity." Her client herself was "highly alarmed" when she read in the Blick newspaper after the Zug Landamman celebration in 2014: "Did he ravish her?"

Media "perpetual motion machine"

This set a "perpetual motion machine in motion": "The media had a ball," explains Zulauf. "What clicks well generates revenue." And even if it was about politicians, "it should never have been discussed in the media".

Because the journalist has "the largest publishing house in Switzerland" behind her, the accusation of Spiess-Hegglin's power of opinion is "completely absurd". Her client had even defended the SVP politician: "Freedom of the media is not freedom from defamation," Zulauf's plea concluded.

The court deliberates for an hour and a half before announcing the verdict: The journalist's appeal is dismissed. Her application for satisfaction also fails. The tweet in question "implies that someone has been falsely accused of a crime", Judge Hoenen states. "That cannot be argued away."

Judge: "These are the clear facts"

Press representatives must also abide by the rules: "Freedom of the media does not protect them from making false allegations." The chairman also referred to a settlement between Spiess-Hegglin and the SVP politician from 2018 and a ruling against "Weltwoche" journalist Philipp Gut from 2019.

These were legally binding and the courts had established that the plaintiff had not accused the SVP politician. "What may have happened before no longer matters," says Hoenen. The defendant knew this and, against her better judgment, wrote the tweet, which was "defamatory". This constituted the offense of defamation.

Furthermore, no counter-evidence was presented, the judge concludes the verdict. "These are the clear facts." Binswanger receives a penalty order for 60 daily rates of 190 francs each. She must pay the court costs of 13,866 francs in the lower court and 24,955.50 francs.

Spiess-Hegglin must enforce her claim for compensation through civil proceedings. Following the written statement of reasons, the journalist still has the option of lodging an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court. The ruling is therefore not yet legally binding.