Journalist Karl Lüönd has died at the age of 80. Lüönd was the founder of Züri-Woche and was regarded as the inventor of the traditional Dreikönigstagung.

Swiss journalist Karl Lüönd has died at the age of 80.

He left his mark on the media landscape as the founder and long-standing director of the "Züri-Woche" and as co-initiator of the "Neues Sonntagsblatt", among other things

In addition to his journalistic work, he published around 30 non-fiction books and biographies about well-known personalities and companies. Show more

Journalist Karl Lüönd has died at the age of 80. As his family confirmed to the industry magazine persoenlich.com, the journalist died on Monday.

After graduating from high school, he began his career as a freelancer at the "Luzerner Tagblatt" and later worked as a correspondent for several major daily newspapers. After two years at the helm of Züri Leu, he founded Züri-Woche in 1982, which he managed for over 17 years and at times also ran as publisher.

In 1986, Lüönd launched the free newspaper "Neues Sonntagsblatt" together with Beat Curti and became its first editor-in-chief. From 1998, he worked independently and headed the Media Institute of the Swiss Media Association until 2005. He is considered the inventor of the Dreikönigstagung.

In addition to his journalistic work, he has written around 30 non-fiction books and biographies, including on Emil Frey, Walter Reist, Gottlieb Duttweiler, Karl Schweri and well-known companies such as Ringier-Verlag, Baloise and the euthanasia organization Exit.