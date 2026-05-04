When checked by SBB customer attendants, the man presented a false identity card. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

A man tries to wriggle out of a fare evasion ticket using a false identity. But the plan fails - and the penalty is massively increased due to previous offenses.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from the canton of Schwyz was caught on an SBB train without a valid ticket.

When the ticket inspectors took his details, he used a stolen ID card.

Due to an ongoing probationary period from previous offenses, his fine totals CHF 20,000. Show more

Anyone caught on Swiss trains without a valid ticket must pay a surcharge. SBB charges CHF 90 for the first offense, for example, and the fine increases for subsequent incidents. The amount that a 40-year-old man from Schwyz has to pay after a fare evasion seems correspondingly absurd: CHF 20,000.

On 9 June 2025, the man was caught on an SBB train without a valid ticket. During the subsequent identity check by the ticket inspectors, he produced an ID. The problem: the ID shown was considered stolen at the time. He also signed under a false name.

After the person whose ID was shown received unwelcome mail from SBB and objected, the fraud was discovered. Forgery of identity documents and false accusation are the criminal offenses for which the Schwyz public prosecutor's office convicted the 40-year-old by summary penalty order at the end of March.

Offense during probationary period

However, these offenses do not yet justify the amount of the fine - but the Schwyzer's previous history does: in October 2023, the Glarus public prosecutor's office sentenced him to a conditional fine of CHF 14,500 for gross violation of traffic regulations and driving while unfit to drive.

As the five-year probation period imposed at the time has not yet expired and he has now reoffended, the fine is cumulated to 120 daily rates of CHF 160. Together with the fees of 800 francs, this results in an unconditional fine of 20,000 francs.

The man has 30 days to transfer the amount. If he fails to do so, he will have to spend almost four months in prison. The penalty order is already legally binding.

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