Two judges at the Federal Court in Lausanne are alleged to have had a love affair. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

A hidden surveillance camera is said to have been discovered at the home of a federal judge. At the beginning of May, "Weltwoche" revealed the love affair between the federal judge and a female federal judge, based on photographic evidence. Now questions arise.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you A secret love affair between two members of the Federal Supreme Court is causing a stir.

Now a hidden camera in a hedge at federal judge Yves Donzallaz's house is raising questions.

The reason: "Weltwoche" quoted "picture evidence" that may have come from this camera.

Meanwhile, the former President of the Federal Supreme Court, Ulrich Meyer, calls on the two federal judges to resign in an interview.

Meyer also calls for the Administrative Commission to resign. Show more

According to Tamedia newspapers, a hidden surveillance camera has been discovered at the home of federal judge Yves Donzallaz in Valais. The magistrate, who concealed a love affair with court colleague Beatrice van de Graaf, found the camera at the beginning of April, a few weeks before the publication of a first article in "Weltwoche".

The device was hidden in a hedge on his property and pointed at the entrance to the house. The judge filed a criminal complaint with the police and handed the camera over to the authorities. Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud confirmed receipt of the complaint.

At the beginning of May, "Weltwoche" reported on a love affair between two members of the Federal Supreme Court. Citing several anonymous sources, former SVP National Councillor Christoph Mörgeli wrote that the couple would arrive at the court at the same time in the morning and always leave at the same time again, as well as taking their vacations at the same time and walking through Lausanne holding hands.

Former President of the Federal Supreme Court calls for resignations

In an interview with CH Media newspapers, the former President of the Federal Supreme Court, Ulrich Meyer, has called on the two federal judges to resign. By concealing their love affair, the two had "allowed the Federal Supreme Court to slide into an institutional crisis with its eyes wide open", said Meyer.

He also demanded the resignation of the Administrative Commission. It had not fulfilled its responsibilities. "The members should draw the consequences and make a fresh start possible."

Federal Court announces investigation

"Visual evidence" would also indicate that the two "often live under the same roof at Donzallaz's place of residence in Lower Valais, spend the night there and even spend family holidays such as Easter together." They therefore not only had a romantic relationship, but a cohabitation.

The Federal Supreme Court announced an investigation. Two external experts - a former Vaud court president and a law professor from Geneva - are to investigate the affair.

As reported by the NZZ, van de Graaf will no longer be appointed as a judge in the second criminal division with immediate effect. The Federal Supreme Court confirmed the matter on request. While van de Graaf is being sanctioned, Donzallaz has been spared for the time being. The Federal Court explains the unequal treatment by the fact that the president of Donzallaz's division and the president of van de Graaf's division have a different view of the scope of the case.

Any romantic relationship between judges is delicate

On the one hand, romantic relationships between judges at the Federal Supreme Court are morally sensitive, and on the other, they may also be legally problematic. The law states: "Judges may not be members of the Federal Supreme Court at the same time: Spouses, registered partners and persons living in permanent cohabitation."

In this case, it is questionable whether the relationship is really - as Mörgeli implies - a "long-term cohabitation".