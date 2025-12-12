At the presentation of the final report, Zurich cantonal councillor and PUK president Benno Scherrer (GLP) criticized the Zurich cantonal government for a lack of data security. Keystone

The PUK report on the improper disposal of sensitive judicial data is 220 pages long. The criticism: the Zurich government had neglected central principles of data security for years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry criticizes the Zurich government for a lack of uniform regulations on data and information security.

Between 2002 and 2014, data carriers belonging to the Directorate of Justice were improperly disposed of, allowing sensitive information to reach criminal circles.

The commission criticizes the lack of overarching management and a silo mentality that facilitated the incident. Show more

The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Zurich data leak affair accuses the Zurich government of failing to ensure data and information security. The commission published its final report on Friday.

The Parliamentary Investigation Commission (PUK) on Data Security investigated the Zurich data leak affair for around two and a half years. The focus was on the improper disposal of data carriers belonging to the Directorate of Justice between 2002 and 2014.

The hard drives and USB sticks contained sensitive information that was subsequently passed on to various people in Zurich's drug and sex scene.

In its 220-page final report published on Friday, the PUK criticized the fact that the regulations on data and information security were not uniform. There was also a lack of leadership across the directorates. This "silo mentality" had facilitated the incident in the Directorate of Justice.