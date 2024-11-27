Jürg Rötheli is the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ruag. KEYSTONE

The 61-year-old lawyer Jürg Rötheli is to become the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ruag MRO. He succeeds Nicolas Perrin.

Jürg Rötheli is to become the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of the federally owned armaments company Ruag MRO. The Federal Council appointed the lawyer as Nicolas Perrin's successor on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by Defense Minister Viola Amherd at a media conference in Bern, the 61-year-old fully meets the requirements profile. In its press release, the Federal Council referred in particular to Rötheli's experience in the management of various companies, including state-related enterprises.

Successor to Nicolas Perrin

Rötheli was previously Chairman of the Board of Directors of ORS AG, which operates accommodation for refugees on behalf of the federal government. Until last July, he also managed the company operationally. Prior to this, the doctor of law was a member of the Executive Board of Swisscom, among others.

Rötheli succeeds Nicolas Perrin. The latter announced his resignation in February. His departure came after the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) criticized irregularities in a tank deal with Italy.

