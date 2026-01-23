Jumbo won't be selling large fireworks this summer. Aldi and Lidl are also focusing solely on smaller fireworks around August 1.

This is how Jumbo informed its customers last week.

Fireworks on August 1 Jumbo Halts Sale of Large Fireworks – Aldi and Lidl Now Sell Only Small Items

Barbecues, fireworks, bonfires—what am I actually allowed to do on August 1?

Here's what it's all about Jumbo won't be selling large fireworks for August 1 this summer; Aldi and Lidl have been selling only smaller firecrackers for some time now.

The reasons are heat, drought, and an increasing number of regional fire bans.

Anyone who buys or imports fireworks must comply with local regulations and permit requirements.

A fire ban is in effect in the vast majority of cantons and regions. Summary created with

A few days before August 1, the selection of loud fireworks on Swiss store shelves begins to dwindle. Jumbo is completely foregoing the sale of large fireworks this summer.

For example, a sign to that effect was posted at the shopping center in Lyssach, Bern. According to the retailer’s media office, the main factors include “the persistently high temperatures as well as the increasing regional restrictions and bans.”

Other chains took this step earlier. According to Aldi Suisse, as of August 1, 2023, it has been selling “only Category 1 small fireworks throughout Switzerland.”

According to its press office, Lidl Switzerland has also “consistently refrained from selling large fireworks in Categories 2 and 3 for quite some time” and instead focuses on table-top fireworks and sparklers.

Lidl Calls for Personal Responsibility

It remains to be seen how much this withdrawal will affect sales. Neither Jumbo, Aldi, nor Lidl are releasing any figures. All three companies say they generally do not comment on sales-related information.

At any rate, Lidl notes that small fireworks are specifically offered only as limited-time promotional items and enjoy “great popularity” among customers.

It is important to note the difference between sale and use. Lidl emphasizes that a cantonal or municipal ban on setting off fireworks is generally not a ban on their sale.

What matters is not where the fireworks are purchased, but where and when they are set off. The retailer therefore appeals to customers’ sense of personal responsibility to stay informed: “We expect customers to familiarize themselves with the local regulations in effect on August 1 before setting off fireworks and to strictly adhere to them.”

Fire Ban in Almost All Cantons

Several cantons and regions have imposed an “absolute fire ban” through July 28. This ban applies not only to fireworks but also to casual barbecues in one’s own backyard. Cantonal police forces are strictly enforcing the ban.

No open fires allowed here The vast majority of cantons have imposed a fire ban. The list of all regions is published on the Federal Office for the Environment’s website at Waldbrandgefahr.ch. Animal welfare organizations are also collecting data on the fireworks ban on the website.

In the canton of St. Gallen, about 40 violations were reported over the past two weeks. A 47-year-old woman ignored the ban in Niederuzwil, St. Gallen, and had to call the fire department because a small fire got out of control.

A 47-year-old woman ignored the fire ban in the woods. St. Gallen Cantonal Police

On Tuesday, the federal government also weighed in. According to the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG), anyone importing fireworks generally needs an import permit from the Federal Police (Fedpol)—even for online purchases. In ordinary travel, up to 2.5 kilograms gross per person is permitted without a permit, provided the goods are permitted in Switzerland at all.

Firecrackers, bangers, and petards that explode on the ground are not allowed to be brought in at all. Prohibited items will be confiscated, and violations will be reported. And even permitted fireworks may not be set off everywhere due to local fire bans.

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