June 2026 will once again bring numerous changes. Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

Among other things, the analogous military service booklet will be abolished on 1 June, the size of the army will be redefined and the Federal Council will be given the authority to temporarily reintroduce border controls in the event of a crisis.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Armed Forces' analog service booklet will be abolished and replaced by a fully digital version.

In future, the Federal Council will be able to temporarily reintroduce border controls or entry restrictions in the event of a crisis.

Pharmaceutical companies must now monitor and report vital medicines much more strictly. Show more

June 2026 will bring numerous new rules and adjustments in Switzerland. These affect the army, the asylum system, the supply of medicines and travel within Europe, among other things.

blue News shows you what will change from June 1.

Paper service booklet disappears

After more than 150 years, a symbol of the Swiss militia army is coming to an end: the classic paper service booklet is being abolished. From June 1, all information on military and civil defense service will be available digitally via the "Service Manager" and "Service Manager Civil Defense".

In future, call-ups, duty days and shooting obligations will be managed there. The army will also send reminders about mandatory shooting exercises digitally. This is intended to reduce the administrative workload and modernize the administration.

Asylum: security companies will soon be allowed to do more

Swiss security companies will soon be allowed to do more in the area of asylum. KEYSTONE

New rules on asylum will come into force in June. The State Secretariat for Migration and contracted security companies will be given additional powers in federal asylum centers.

People and objects may now be searched. Disciplinary measures such as benefit cuts can also be imposed. In the event of imminent danger, people may even be detained for up to two hours. The changes are part of an amendment to the Asylum Act in the area of security and the operation of federal centers.

Switzerland may introduce border controls

Switzerland is adopting amendments to the European Schengen Borders Code. This gives the Federal Council the new option of temporarily reintroducing border controls or entry restrictions in crisis situations.

Specifically, this relates to situations such as pandemics or other extraordinary situations. In addition, procedures for joint border controls with neighboring countries will be simplified. At the same time, the rights of unaccompanied minor asylum seekers in removal procedures are to be strengthened.

Armed forces: no more fixed upper limit

The army should always have enough personnel in future. sda

There are also changes to the size of the Swiss army. Previously, there was a fixed upper limit for the number of personnel. Instead, a minimum target number of 100,000 conscripts will now be set.

The Confederation wants to ensure that the army has sufficient personnel available at all times. Particularly in view of the heightened security situation in Europe, the army should be able to react more flexibly to developments.

CLA: More transparency for employees

Employees and employers with collective employment contracts that have been declared generally binding will have new rights from June. In future, they will be able to request access to the annual accounts of the responsible joint bodies.

The change in the law is intended to create more transparency about how money from collective employment agreements is used. However, this will not directly affect wages or working conditions.

Army no longer pays for truck training in full

A Swiss Armed Forces truck. (symbolic image) sda

Anyone training to become a truck driver in the Swiss Armed Forces may have to dig deep into their pockets in future. A new reimbursement obligation will apply from June 1.

Anyone who ends their military service prematurely - for example due to unfitness for service, exclusion or a transfer to civilian service - will have to pay back part of the training costs. The amount can be up to CHF 10,000, but is reduced with each day of service after training.

Gas reserve to be extended

Switzerland will continue to maintain its gas reserves in the coming years. The Federal Council is extending the obligation to maintain a strategic reserve for the years 2026 and 2027.

Gas suppliers must continue to ensure that at least 15% of average annual consumption is available between October and December. The measure is intended to guarantee security of supply in the event of possible shortages.

Notification obligation for important medicines

Regulations are also being tightened in the healthcare sector. In future, pharmaceutical companies with vital medicines will have to report their stocks on a weekly basis.

Supply interruptions of more than 14 days must also be reported immediately - including details of the cause and expected duration. This is the federal government's response to recurring shortages of important medicines.

Smoking ban at Europa-Park

If you want to smoke a cigarette in Europa-Park, you will have to look specifically for smoking areas in future. From June 1, a comprehensive smoking ban will apply outside designated areas in the popular theme park.

The background to this is a new non-smoker protection law in the German state of Baden-Württemberg. In addition to leisure parks, this also affects zoos and outdoor pools. Several smoking areas have already been set up at Europa-Park since the start of the season to prepare guests for the new rules.