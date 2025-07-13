I wonder what the Just Eat bike courier has in his rucksack? A pizza, sushi or, more recently, erotic items. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi

Food and eroticism from a single source: Just Eat now also delivers vibrators and condoms - directly to your door. The unusual combination meets the spirit of the times: fast, discreet and convenient.

Gabriela Beck

The service is already available in 19 cities across Switzerland and is aimed at a young, urban target group with a desire for spontaneity.

The discreetly packaged products are intended to remove taboos from eroticism and establish it as a modern lifestyle. Show more

What was previously only possible with food now also works with erotic products: Through a new partnership with Swiss erotic market leader Magic X, Just Eat has recently started delivering vibrators, contraceptives and other intimate products - and in less than an hour directly to your doorstep.

Anyone who enters "Magic X" in the app or on the Just Eat website can choose from around 1,500 items in 19 cities across Switzerland - from lubricant and penis pumps to popular toys such as the "Womanizer Mini" or the "Jelly Dildo".

In doing so, Just Eat is addressing a need that has long since gone beyond pizza and sushi: consumers today expect everything to be delivered to their home conveniently, quickly and as discreetly as possible - including products for their sexuality.

Condoms are ordered most frequently

"We want to offer everything a city has to offer," says Lukas Streich, Managing Director of Just Eat Switzerland, toBlick. Thanks to around 1,000 of its own courier drivers, erotic products can usually be delivered within 45 minutes - a service that is otherwise only offered by pharmacies or drugstores with longer delivery times.

The concept is not entirely new: Just Eat's Dutch parent company has been delivering "self-care" products in countries such as Germany and the UK for some time now. And there, too, the demand is enormous. Condoms are ordered most frequently, followed by lubricant and sex toys.

Anyone ordering erotic products via Just Eat has to prove to the courier that they are of legal age. Deliveries are made in discreet packaging - because even if the offer is communicated in a relaxed manner, many customers do not want the neighborhood to know about their order.

Whether pizza or vibrator - for Just Eat, both are just a question of logistics. And one thing above all for customers: convenience.

