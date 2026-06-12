On Pentecost Sunday, over 3,000 vehicles were heading toward Kandersteg. KEYSTONE

Due to excessive traffic, Kandersteg, Bern, closed the access road, triggering traffic chaos in Kandergrund, Bern. The neighboring municipality halted the closure, but the dispute continues to this day.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over Pentecost, more than 3,000 cars headed to Kandersteg, which has only 1,500 parking spaces.

The municipality therefore stopped vehicles on the national highway and, in some cases, turned them back.

Following criticism, a solution to the traffic chaos and overtourism is now being sought. Show more

On Pentecost Sunday, drivers were stopped in front of the Mitholz Tunnel near Kandersteg: traffic control officers stopped them on the national highway and asked where they were headed.

Anyone who said Kandersteg had to turn back—all parking spaces in the village were full. The result: Instead of in Kandersteg, traffic backed up for several kilometers in the neighboring municipality of Kandergrund.

On Pentecost Sunday, over 3,000 vehicles were heading toward Kandersteg, even though only about 1,500 parking spaces are available on site.

The measure drew criticism, particularly in the neighboring municipality of Kandergrund, which had not been informed, as reported by the“Berner Zeitung.”Its municipal council president, Roland Stoller, eventually intervened along with other stakeholders and put an end to the traffic diversion on site.

The unilateral action taken by Kandersteg was met with incomprehension. “We do not accept this,” Stoller had said earlier. The BLS, as the operator of the car transport service, was also not informed. In Kandersteg itself, around 400 parking tickets were issued that day for illegal parking.

Roundtable on Friday

The municipality of Kandersteg has not yet issued a statement. Mayor René Maeder refers to a roundtable discussion at the Frutigen-Niedersimmental District Office, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, as the “Berner Zeitung” further reports.

The goal is to work out solutions together with all stakeholders. District Administrator Ariane Nottaris sees herself in a mediating role.

Possible measures being discussed include early traffic updates at the valley entrance and park-and-ride solutions.

It has long been clear that Kandersteg suffers from heavy visitor traffic on peak days. The Kander Valley thus exemplifies a growing overtourism problem that other regions in Switzerland and the Alps are also facing.