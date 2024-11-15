The Police and Justice Center (PJZ) in the city of Zurich. The building cleaning service also works here. Keystone

Two senior employees at the Zurich cantonal police force have been dismissed and one has been transferred. The reason for this is sexist and racist remarks made in the building cleaning department.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mood at the Zurich cantonal police is gloomy. Two senior employees have been dismissed with immediate effect and another has been transferred.

The reason: sexist and racist remarks.

They worked in the building cleaning department, where the majority of employees are women and women with a migration background. Show more

The Zurich Cantonal Police (Kapo) employs around 60 predominantly female employees in building cleaning. They work at the Police and Justice Center (PJZ) and at other Kapo locations in the canton.

On October 10, all employees received a letter. In it, they were informed that their boss may have breached his work duties or violated internal guidelines of the cantonal police. Until everything had been clarified, he was relieved of his management duties with immediate effect and his deputy would take over.

Another letter followed on November 1, according to the Tages-Anzeiger, stating that "administrative and criminal proceedings have been initiated" not only against the head of service, but also against his recently appointed successor and another manager.

Two senior employees dismissed with immediate effect

The letter also states that it has already been decided that the three individuals may no longer carry out their management functions with immediate effect. The letter comes from the head of the responsible command area and the newly appointed interim head of service.

The dismissed head of service and the manager are no longer working for the Zurich Cantonal Police, the deputy has been assigned to the new head of service and will be transferred to another location. The cantonal police confirmed this at the request of the "Tages-Anzeiger".

Research by the newspaper shows that the long-serving head of the service, who had been dismissed, had attracted attention for a number of years for his politically incorrect remarks. Almost all employees in this area are women with a migration background.

"Be on time or look cool"

Several sexist jokes are said to have been the reason for the manager's dismissal. He is said to have posted a note in a workroom that read: "Be on time or look horny". He is said to have jokingly compared a female employee from Germany to Hitler, the newspaper continues.

When the head of service was relieved of his duties, another manager is said to have initiated a letter of support for him. Shortly afterwards, allegations were also made against her: she is said to have insisted that employees who did not sign the letter of support would lose their jobs. She is also said to have made racist remarks. As a result, she was dismissed without notice.

Kapo explains that they started administrative proceedings as soon as they became aware of the allegations. Criminal charges were also filed. The authority dismissed the two cleaning managers without notice.