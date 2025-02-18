Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter in mid-January at the FDP delegates' meeting in Bern. Picture: Keystone

Unlike in March 2024, Justice Minister Beat Jans is no longer the most popular member of the Federal Council, according to a recent poll. President of the Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter now tops the rankings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new satisfaction ranking of the Federal Council is led by President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

A year ago, Beat Jans was the most popular Federal Councillor.

This time it is only enough for fifth place. Show more

In the survey commissioned by Tamedia and "20 Minuten" and published on Tuesday, the Leewas Institute asked respondents to rate the work of the Federal Councillors from 1 to 6.

Jans slipped to 5th place with an average score of 3.68. Keller-Sutter now occupies the top spot with a score of 4.08. The FDP Federal Councillor was thus able to move up two places compared to the last survey.

Environment Minister Albert Rösti maintained second place with a score of 3.84. He was followed by his party colleague Guy Parmelin (3.81) and Defense Minister Viola Amherd (3.71), who will leave office at the end of March. Both moved up one place compared to the last survey.

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider in last place

Behind Jans in fifth place, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (3.62) and Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (3.40) occupy sixth and seventh place, as they did almost a year ago.

The survey is an additional evaluation of the follow-up survey conducted by Tamedia and "20 Minuten" on the occasion of the federal vote on February 9. From February 6 to 9, 16,711 people from all over Switzerland took part online. Leewas then weighted the responses so that the results are representative. The statistical margin of error is +/-2 percentage points.