The Swiss-Ecuadorian speed climber Karl Egloff has abandoned his world record attempt on Mount Everest. The 45-year-old turned back at 7903 meters after his partner developed health problems. Both later arrived safely at base camp.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karl Egloff abandoned his Everest record attempt prematurely.

The reason for this was health problems suffered by his partner Nicolas Miranda.

Egloff wanted to climb Everest without bottled oxygen in under 24 hours. Show more

The Swiss-Ecuadorian extreme mountaineer Karl Egloff has abandoned his world record attempt on Mount Everest.

As his team announced on Wednesday, the 45-year-old turned back at an altitude of 7903 meters. Together with his long-time training partner Nicolas Miranda, he later arrived safely at base camp.

Egloff had started from base camp at 5346 meters on 26 May at 4 p.m. local time. The aim was to climb the highest mountain in the world without bottled oxygen in less than 24 hours and return to base camp.

Partner developed health problems

According to the press release, the first few hours went without a hitch. However, after 13 hours and 41 minutes, the expedition had to be halted.

Nicolas Miranda had developed health problems, which is why the two climbers decided to turn back together.

After a total of 24.23 kilometers and 20 hours and 45 minutes, they reached base camp again.

"That's how it is on the mountain. A thousand things have to fall into place for such an undertaking to succeed. For us, health is more important," explained Egloff according to the press release.

Months of preparation

The record attempt was preceded by years of preparation. In Nepal alone, Egloff spent 45 days acclimatizing to the altitude.

According to the team, he also completed over 220 hours of training in a high-altitude tent to simulate the conditions on Everest.

Egloff is still pursuing his goal of becoming the first person to climb all Seven Summits without bottled oxygen in record time.

Despite the setback, the speed mountaineer is already planning his next projects. In October, he plans to climb the Carstensz Pyramid in Oceania, followed by Mount Vinson in Antarctica in December.

Egloff has been one of Switzerland's best-known speed climbers for years.