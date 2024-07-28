A kayaker died in Wilderswil on Saturday, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. (symbolic image) Keystone

On Saturday afternoon, a 45-year-old kayaker got into difficulties in the Lütschine in Wilderswil BE. He had a fatal accident.

A 45-year-old kayaker has died in the Lütschine in Wilderswil BE. The Russian, who lived in the canton of Vaud, got into difficulties on Saturday afternoon for unknown reasons.

The emergency services rescued the man from the water, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. Despite resuscitation attempts, they were unable to save him.

The kayaker was wearing a life jacket.

