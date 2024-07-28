  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In distress and accident Kayaker dies in the Lütschine near Wilderswil BE

SDA

28.7.2024 - 11:40

A kayaker died in Wilderswil on Saturday, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. (symbolic image)
A kayaker died in Wilderswil on Saturday, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. (symbolic image)
Keystone

On Saturday afternoon, a 45-year-old kayaker got into difficulties in the Lütschine in Wilderswil BE. He had a fatal accident.

28.7.2024 - 11:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An accident occurred on the Lütschine near Wilderswil BE on Saturday: a kayaker got into difficulties.
  • The 45-year-old died, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday.
  • He was pulled out of the water by rescue workers, but could not be saved despite resuscitation attempts.
Show more

A 45-year-old kayaker has died in the Lütschine in Wilderswil BE. The Russian, who lived in the canton of Vaud, got into difficulties on Saturday afternoon for unknown reasons.

The emergency services rescued the man from the water, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. Despite resuscitation attempts, they were unable to save him.

The kayaker was wearing a life jacket.

SDA

More from this section

Traffic accident. Train service temporarily suspended near Poschiavo GR after accident

Traffic accidentTrain service temporarily suspended near Poschiavo GR after accident

Act of violence in the Lower Valais. 55-year-old shoots 2 people and then himself in Vétroz

Act of violence in the Lower Valais55-year-old shoots 2 people and then himself in Vétroz

Latest news. Police pull speeding motorcyclists out of traffic near Laufen BL

Latest newsPolice pull speeding motorcyclists out of traffic near Laufen BL