In the summer, you should also air out your home briefly during the day. KEYSTONE

The Federal Office of Public Health recommends a simple rule during heat waves: keep windows closed during the day and ventilate at night. Weather expert Jörg Kachelmann has publicly called this “active euthanasia.”

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The FOPH recommends keeping windows closed during the day in hot weather and ventilating only at night or early in the morning, when it’s cooler outside than inside.

Meteorologist Jörg Kachelmann vehemently disagrees: In closed rooms, he says, humidity rises to dangerous levels and oxygen is lacking—and that, he argues, is the decisive factor in heat-related deaths, not temperature alone.

Experts see a conflict of objectives between heat protection and air quality: Especially in occupied rooms, regular ventilation is necessary despite the heat, because otherwise CO2 and pollutants will reach critical levels. Show more

Those who follow the official Swiss recommendation close their windows during the day when it’s hot and, if possible, shade them from the outside with awnings or shutters.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), ventilation should take place at night and early in the morning, when the outside temperature is lower than the inside temperature. If that is not enough, the FOPH recommends additionally ventilating in short bursts during the day—that is, opening the windows fully for a short time instead of just tilting them.

This recommendation has been frustrating Swiss weather expert Jörg Kachelmann for years. In a 2019 column in the *Tages-Anzeiger*, he calculated how temperature, humidity, and CO₂ levels change over several hours in a closed living space.

“Humidity, low oxygen levels, and complete stillness”—the danger in summer

His conclusion: After a while, the temperature barely rises at all, but humidity increases continuously because the occupants’ sweat is no longer being wicked away. “The sharpest sword in heat-related deaths is not the temperature,” he wrote—but rather humidity, lack of oxygen, and still air.

His advice, therefore, is to create a draft and run fans during the day, because “no one gets sick from drafts and fans.”

In a later online post, he described the advice to keep windows closed as “active euthanasia” and told WDR: “Follow your instincts before you’re half-dead.”

“Active euthanasia,” Kachelmann wrote in 2024.

An investigation by the German broadcaster WDR puts both sides into perspective. Dr. Alina Herrmann of the University Hospitals of Cologne and Heidelberg confirms that during heat waves, only a small proportion of deaths are directly attributable to heatstroke— “during a heat wave, very few deaths are attributable to heatstroke”; most people die from heart attacks, strokes, or other pre-existing conditions.

Nevertheless, she believes it makes sense to keep windows closed during the day when there is a large temperature difference between indoors and outdoors. Kerstin Effers of the Consumer Advice Center NRW, on the other hand, points out a conflict of objectives: “On hot days, there is a conflict of interest between heat protection and indoor air quality.”

If a room is used by several people, it must be ventilated from time to time despite the heat; otherwise, the CO2 concentration will rise too high. According to the experts surveyed, sources of pollutants such as candles, cigarettes, or off-gassing from contaminated sites in the home also call for regular ventilation, regardless of the outside temperature.

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