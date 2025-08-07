Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin traveled to Washington at the last minute to prevent punitive tariffs. But the mission failed - Switzerland is now - quite high up - on Trump's tariff list.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council was unable to achieve a breakthrough in Washington in the customs dispute with the USA.

Donald Trump announced the introduction of punitive tariffs shortly before the deadline.

Switzerland and around 70 other countries are affected by the measures. Show more

The last-minute customs deal has failed. On Tuesday, President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economic Affairs Minister Guy Parmelin flew to Washington to negotiate better conditions. But nothing came of it.

Now the Swiss delegation is back. The Federal Council jet with the registration "Swiss007" landed at Belp Airport shortly before 7.15 am. At around 7.08 a.m., the aircraft reported for landing and the tower warned of a hot-air balloon near the airport.

The plane then touched down on runway 32, runway 14 was "a little too close", said the pilot over the radio. It is emblematic of the Federal Council's efforts over the last few days.

After landing, the Federal Councillors were warmly greeted by the waiting employees - one or two hugs for Karin Keller-Sutter could also be seen on blue News videos. The Federal Councillors then got into their cars and left the airport - just a few minutes after landing.

Here the Federal Councillors leave Bern Airport. blue News

Crisis meeting in the afternoon

As the Federal Council announced on Platform X on Thursday morning, it will hold an extraordinary meeting in the early afternoon after the delegation returns from the USA. Information will follow afterwards.

Zölle: Nach der Rückkehr seiner Delegation aus den USA wird der Bundesrat am früheren Nachmittag eine ausserordentliche Sitzung abhalten. Eine Information folgt im Anschluss an die Sitzung. — Bundesrat • Conseil fédéral • Consiglio federale (@BR_Sprecher) August 7, 2025

Shortly before the deadline for the introduction of the tariffs expired, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that they would now come into force. In addition to Switzerland and the EU, almost 70 other countries are affected by the changed tariffs - to varying degrees in each case.

Trump justifies his radical tariff policy with alleged trade deficits that pose a national security risk for the USA. Therefore, a national emergency justifies the tariffs.