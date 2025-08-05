To prevent an escalation in the trade dispute with the USA, President Karin Keller-Sutter and Vice President Guy Parmelin are traveling to Washington on Tuesday.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a special meeting, the Federal Council reaffirms its commitment to direct talks with the USA.

Keller-Sutter and Parmelin are traveling to Washington with a small delegation.

Switzerland wants to make an improved offer to mitigate the additional US tariffs. Show more

Switzerland is responding to the escalating tariff situation with the USA: President Karin Keller-Sutter and Federal Council Vice President Guy Parmelin traveled to Washington for talks at short notice on Tuesday. The aim of the trip is to reduce the additional tariffs imposed by the USA on Swiss products or at least cushion their impact.

When and where exactly the plane took off remains a secret. "For security reasons", her department said when asked by blue News. Around an hour after the Federal Council's announcement, none of those present at Bern-Belp Airport - neither those interested in flying nor visitors - knew that the high-ranking guests had taken off.

"Keller-Sutter and Parmelin are flying to Washington? You know more than we do!" said a man "proudly born in 1945" to blue News in the airport parking lot when asked if he and his wife had already seen the plane. "They should just make sure they get something for Switzerland from the madman in the White House," his wife adds.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Council plane was no longer visible at Bern Belp Airport. blue News

Federal Council wants to continue negotiations

As the Federal Council announced on Monday evening after an extraordinary meeting, it wanted to use diplomatic channels as quickly as possible. Keller-Sutter, as head of the Federal Department of Finance, and Parmelin, head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, have therefore decided to hold direct talks with the US authorities.

Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin (archive photo) sda

The duo will be accompanied by a small delegation, including Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary for Economic Affairs (SECO), and Daniela Stoffel, State Secretary for International Financial Matters (SIF).

Switzerland wants to submit a new offer to the USA

The talks focus on a specific goal: Switzerland wants to present a more attractive offer in order to reduce the level of additional tariffs - while at the same time taking the concerns of the US side seriously.

The situation is delicate: the recent decision by the USA to introduce increased tariffs on Swiss exports from August 7 has caused unrest in Bern. According to experts, products from the watchmaking, machinery and pharmaceutical industries are particularly affected.

The Federal Council emphasizes that it will only communicate publicly when there are relevant developments.