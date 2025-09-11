Karin Keller-Sutter stays away from the SRF "Arena". Parlament.ch

Ahead of the vote on the imputed rental value, President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter is staying away from the SRF "Arena". Instead of appearing in Leutschenbach, she prefers to appear on private broadcasters - which is causing criticism from opponents of the bill.

One central figure will be absent when the debate about the rental value is held in the Leutschenbach studio on Friday evening: Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter (61, FDP) will stay away from the SRF "Arena".

She is considered to be the Federal Councillor responsible for the bill to abolish the imputed rental value. However, the Department of Finance has now told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that she has "no time".

Instead, Keller-Sutter is focusing on appearances outside the public service broadcaster these weeks. She has recently been a guest several times on the Swiss media channels Tele Züri, Tele Bern and Tele 1, as well as on "Talk Täglich" and "Sommertalk", where she spoke not only about the rent free vote, but also about the customs dispute with US President Donald Trump.

Her spokesperson Pascal Hollenstein also emphasized to the Tamedia newspapers: "Participation in the 'Arena' is not a regularity." The President of the Swiss Confederation deliberately wanted to ensure broader media coverage and also include private media.

Criticism from the other side

Criticism comes from opponents of the bill. SP member of the Council of States Eva Herzog (63, BS), who will be taking part in the "Arena" against the abolition of the imputed rental value, interprets Keller-Sutter's restraint as a political signal: "The Federal Council has always been skeptical about this bill. It is therefore understandable that the Federal Councillor responsible is only doing the absolute minimum."

Parliament is also aware that the imputed rental value is an emotional and complicated dossier.

The model, according to which homeowners have to pay tax on a fictitious rental value as income, has been criticized for decades. Opponents see it as double taxation, while supporters argue that without imputed rental value, wealthy owners in particular would benefit and the tax deductibility of mortgage interest would be abused.

No boycott - return in November

However, there can be no question of an SRF boycott, says SRF editorial director Franziska Egli to the "Tages-Anzeiger". Keller-Sutter has already agreed to appear on "Arena" again in November - then on the Juso initiative for a national inheritance tax.

Keller-Sutter's entourage emphasizes that the President of the Swiss Confederation is very active in the referendum campaign: she has given interviews on RTS and Radios Régionales Romandes and is planning further appearances in newspapers and online media. "The President of the Swiss Confederation is taking the opportunity to inform the population objectively about the proposal," the FDF said.