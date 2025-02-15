President Karin Keller-Sutter has been criticized for her praise of US Vice President J.D. Vance's speech at the Security Conference in Munich. KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)

President Karin Keller-Sutter has described US Vice President J.D. Vance's speech at the Security Conference in Munich as a "plea for direct democracy". She has been criticized for this.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In his speech at the Security Conference in Munich, US Vice President J.D. Vance criticized the restriction of freedom of speech in Europe and the loss of common democratic values.

Many European heads of state and government reacted with outrage.

Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter praised the speech as a plea for direct democracy.

For this, she has to take criticism from the Greens and Green Liberal National Councillor Corina Gredig. Show more

In an interview published in the French-speaking Swiss daily newspaper "Le Temps" on Saturday, President Karin Keller-Sutter stated that US Vice President J.D. Vance had spoken about "liberal values" in his speech at the security conference in Munich, which she shared and which should be defended.

These included values such as freedom and the opportunity for the population to express their opinions. It was a plea for direct democracy. "You can read it that way," she told the newspaper. In this respect, Vance's statements were "very Swiss in a certain sense".

Vance had also expressed the liberal principle of not only listening to other opinions, but also advocating that they be allowed to be expressed, the Finance Minister continued.

With her statements, she is going against the outraged reactions of many other European heads of state and government - and Swiss politicians have also criticized her.

Greens: praise for Vance's speech "Not worthy of Switzerland"

The Greens responded with an objection: "No, Madam President of the Swiss Confederation", they wrote in a communiqué. The speech by Donald Trump's vice president was not in keeping with Switzerland's values and institutions. Expressing such appreciation for Vance's speech was "not worthy of Switzerland", the Greens stated.

GLP National Councillor and parliamentary group president Corina Gredig (ZH) wrote on the news platform X that to describe the speech as liberal was "absurd".

Die Rede von Vance als „liberal“ zu bezeichnen ist absurd. Russland u China sind diktatorische Regime, die Freiheit u Demokratie bedrohen. Vance jedoch spricht von der grössten Gefahr „aus dem Innern“ - eine klare Verharmlosung autoritärer Aggressoren.https://t.co/m4oHFlTRVJ — Corina Gredig (@corinagredig) February 15, 2025

A lecture for Europe

At the Munich Security Conference, US Vice President J.D. Vance made an unusually harsh attack on the European allies and warned them of a threat to democracy from within. Freedom of expression in Europe was visibly dwindling.

He made an indirect reference to the German debate on distancing oneself from the AfD: "There is no room for firewalls," he said. "Democracy is based on the sacred principle that the voice of the people counts." Either you uphold this principle or you don't.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz forbade interference in the current election campaign. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded with criticism of the US government. Media that spread Russian propaganda would also be allowed to attend press conferences here.

On Friday, Trump banned the US news agency Associated Press (AP) from the White House and the presidential plane. AP still does not refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, as Trump had decreed.