The abolition of the imputed rental value in federal tax is intended to reduce incentives for high private debt and simplify the tax system. On Friday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter campaigned on behalf of the Federal Council for the parliamentary proposal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Proponents of the change in system criticize the current taxable imputed rental value as an unfair tax on income that does not exist. Nevertheless, numerous attempts to abolish the imputed rental value have failed in the past.

According to the Federal Council, the latest reform attempt is balanced. In contrast to previous approaches, which wanted to continue to allow a large number of tax deductions, the proposal now being put to the vote restricts the deductions for direct federal tax to a minimum and thus also limits the overall government revenue shortfall.

The consequences of the system change will depend on the interest rate level. In the current situation, the federal government anticipates a reduction in revenue for the federal government, cantons and municipalities of around CHF 1.8 billion. From a mortgage interest rate level of around three percent, however, the estimates suggest that this would result in additional revenue for the public sector.