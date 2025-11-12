Karin Keller-Sutter is making savings in her department at this year's Christmas party. Keystone

The traditional Christmas party at the Bernerhof is being downsized by President Karin Keller-Sutter. This is said to be due to financial considerations.

The Christmas party at the Bernerhof, the residence of Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, will be smaller this year. The President of the Swiss Confederation has decided to scale back the festivities, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The decision is attributed to financial reasons and a declining number of participants.

In the past, the ceremony was a popular event that brought together employees of the Federal Finance Administration, the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters and the departmental staff. This tradition is now being replaced by smaller, internal departmental events.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Finance explained that the decision was also made with costs in mind. Although the exact expenses for the celebration were not disclosed, it seems clear that the federal government also wants to save on personnel as part of a cost-cutting program.