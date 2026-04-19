Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter has filed a complaint against an unknown person for insult and defamation. Bild: sda

Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter has filed a complaint against an unknown person for insult and defamation. She described the case to SRF as "criminally relevant".

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Keller-Sutter filed a complaint after a user incited the AI chatbot Grok on the platform "X" to make sexist insults against her.

The case was "criminally relevant", Keller-Sutter told SRF.

The public prosecutor's office in Bern has opened an investigation. Show more

Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter has spoken out for the first time about her complaint against unknown persons for insult and defamation. The case is "criminally relevant", Keller-Sutter told SRF.

In the "Persönlich" programme on Swiss Radio and Television (SRF), Keller-Sutter emphasized in connection with the complaint that she represents "values and convictions" - especially in today's world.

A week ago, it became known that the public prosecutor's office in Bern had opened an investigation following a complaint by the Federal Councillor. Keller-Sutter had filed a complaint after a user incited the AI chatbot Grok on the platform "X" (formerly Twitter) to make sexist insults against her.

"If the so-called mainstream means that you are disrespectful, that you no longer have any decency, then I take note of that," Keller-Sutter continued, explaining her complaint. "But I am fighting for the opposite."

The public prosecutor's office in Bern is not the only authority currently conducting official investigations into Grok, Elon Musk's "X" platform and his company xAI. The EU Commission has also initiated proceedings against "X" for failing to properly assess the risks involved in the introduction of its artificial intelligence on the online platform.