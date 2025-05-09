Switzerland is continuing its dialog with the USA regarding the announced punitive tariffs of 31 percent this Friday in Geneva. President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Switzerland wants to persuade Washington to refrain from applying the tariffs that the head of the White House had announced before suspending them again.

Time is of the essence: there are only nine weeks left until the grace period set by US President Trump for numerous countries expires on July 9. Show more

These talks follow those they held two weeks ago in Washington on the sidelines of the meetings of the international financial institutions. The Federal Councillors are trying to avert the announced tariffs of 31% on Swiss export products. Keller-Sutter had previously spoken to US President Donald Trump on the phone and saw him briefly at the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

Switzerland wants to persuade Washington to refrain from applying the tariffs that the White House chief announced before suspending them again. According to the finance minister, Switzerland is one of a group of 15 countries with which the US wants to find a quick solution. There is to be a joint declaration of intent.

Time is of the essence: there are only nine weeks left until the grace period set by Trump for numerous countries expires on July 9.

According to Parmelin, the Americans are interested in greater investment from Swiss companies to reindustrialize the country, particularly in increased cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

First talks between the USA and China

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is responsible for economic affairs, is also due to arrive in Geneva on Friday. Here, too, the challenges are great. Swiss diplomacy wants to revise the free trade agreement. The Chinese market will gain in importance if Swiss exports are hindered by tariffs in the USA.

Friday is to be the start of an eagerly awaited weekend in Geneva between the Americans and the Chinese. Bern sees this format as a success for its good offices. For the USA and China, the outcome should be a de-escalation of the current conflict.

The two countries are embroiled in a trade war. Washington is imposing additional tariffs of 145 percent on Chinese goods, to which Beijing has responded with a tariff of 125 percent on US products.