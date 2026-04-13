The Paris public prosecutor's office has been investigating X since summer 2025 - now the Bern public prosecutor's office is also investigating. (theme picture) Keystone

Following a complaint by Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter, the public prosecutor's office in Bern has opened an investigation into verbal abuse and defamation. This was confirmed by the public prosecutor's office to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The public prosecutor's office in Bern is investigating a complaint by Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter for verbal abuse and defamation.

This was triggered by a case in which a user allegedly incited the AI bot "Grok" to make sexist statements about her.

The "X" platform and its AI systems are also under pressure internationally due to similar incidents. Show more

Following a complaint from Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter, the public prosecutor's office in Bern has opened an investigation into verbal abuse and defamation. This was confirmed by the public prosecutor's office to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Keller-Sutter had filed a complaint after a user incited the AI bot "Grok" to make sexist insults against her. The Federal Councillor's criminal complaint was directed against unknown persons.

The direction of the investigation is "a matter for the public prosecutor's office", Karin Keller-Sutter's media spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Keller-Sutter filed a complaint after a user incited the AI bot "Grok" to make sexist insults against her.

Several newspapers reported on the complaint. Sonntagsblick reported that an X user allegedly asked the AI chatbot Grok to call Keller-Sutter sexist names. Her spokesperson told the "Tamedia" newspapers at the beginning of April: "Such misogyny must not be considered normal or acceptable."

The public prosecutor's office in Bern is not the only authority currently conducting official investigations into Grok, Elon Musk's "X" platform and his company xAI. After Grok came under fire in January for sexualized AI images, the EU Commission initiated proceedings against the "X" group.

According to a statement, the Brussels authority suspects the tech billionaire's company of not having properly assessed and reduced the risks when introducing its artificial intelligence on the online platform. Malaysia also announced its intention to take legal action against Musk's company in January.