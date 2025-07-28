On August 1, many Federal Councillors traditionally show their popular side. They travel through Switzerland, give speeches, shake hands and celebrate the federal holiday with the population.
Despite the summer break, many members of government take this symbolic day seriously - some more, some less.
Take Albert Rösti, for example: the environment minister has a packed program. He holds six speeches over two days - from Basse-Vendline in the Jura to Lucerne, Goms VS, Pierrafortscha FR, Les Planchettes NE and Oberbölchen BL.
Beat Jans, Martin Pfister and Elisabeth Baume-Schneider are also making several appearances on the same day. For them, direct contact with the population seems to be an important part of the holiday.
However, when asked by blue News, her department emphasized that further speeches are planned: A televised speech in German, French and Italian will be broadcast on SRG. Keller-Sutter has also recorded a video message to the Swiss abroad - in a total of six languages. Interviews are also planned.
According to the President of the Swiss Confederation's terms of reference, these two speeches - to Switzerland and abroad - are mandatory. This is stated in the "Aide-mémoire" of the national government. Travel to several events is not included. The speech on the Rütli therefore remains the only voluntary "open-air" appearance by the President of the Swiss Confederation.
This is not surprising. As Finance Minister, Keller-Sutter is currently responsible for the Confederation's austerity measures - and is also cautious when it comes to the federal holiday.
However, a look at the archives shows that in previous years she has rarely been in several places on August 1st. While other members of the Federal Council shuttled between farmers' brunches, marquees and bonfires, she usually contented herself with a single event.