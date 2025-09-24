President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter warned the UN General Assembly against autocratic tendencies in world politics. Bild: sda

In her speech at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, Karin Keller-Sutter called for multilateralism to be upheld. She warned of growing autocratic tendencies in world politics.

80 years after the end of the Second World War and the founding of the United Nations, the world is experiencing an era of extreme political and economic upheaval, said Keller-Sutter. Autocratic tendencies were on the rise and free trade was being put to the test.

Too many wars were raging, plunging people into unbearable suffering, continued the President of the Swiss Confederation. A just and lasting peace still seemed out of reach in the Middle East as well as in Ukraine.

What are all the achievements of civilization worth if they do not make a tangible contribution to freedom, security and prosperity, if their benefits are not felt by people in their everyday lives? asked Keller-Sutter.

Indispensable cooperation

Ultimately, international law, including the United Nations Charter, was in danger of becoming a waste of paper, she warned. International organizations and the UN are indispensable for peaceful coexistence and economic prosperity.

Without them, challenges such as migration, climate change and advancing digitalization could not be overcome, Keller-Sutter continued. The international order is also essential for global financial stability.

Every strong international organization needs strong members. However, strength should not be confused with size or military power. "I mean states that are in a position to enable their citizens to live freely and securely and to express themselves freely," said Keller-Sutter.

In this context, Keller-Sutter advocated Geneva as the first operational center of the United Nations. The international institutions there have great expertise in numerous areas that are crucial for the future. Geneva is a unique ecosystem for thinking, discussing and acting together.

Bilateral meetings

On the margins of the UN General Assembly, President Keller-Sutter discussed bilateral issues and global challenges with heads of state and government, announced the Federal Department of Finance. She met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj, among others.

A meeting with Iranian President Massud Peseschkian is still planned.