The newly elected President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, receives applause from the United Federal Assembly. Keystone

A diplomatic incident occurs during the election of Karin Keller-Sutter as President of the Swiss Confederation. Western ambassadors refuse to take their seats. The reason: the presence of Russian and Iranian diplomats.

On Wednesday, an incident occurred in the diplomatic gallery in the Federal Palace that is now making headlines.

Western diplomats boycotted the diplomatic gallery during the election of Karin Keller-Sutter as President of the Swiss Confederation because of the presence of representatives from Russia and Iran.

SVP member of the Council of States Hannes Germann speaks of a "lack of diplomatic flair". Show more

When Karin Keller-Sutter was elected as the new President of the Swiss Confederation on Wednesday, a diplomatic incident occurred in the hall. The presence of diplomats from Russia and Iran in the gallery led to Western ambassadors refusing to take their seats, reports the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The Western diplomats demonstratively stayed away from the diplomatic gallery in the Federal Palace - or sat in Keller-Sutter's VIP gallery.

According to the report, the representatives of the Western embassies - including Poland, Australia, Canada, Germany and the Ukrainian ambassador Iryna Venediktova - only found out about the presence of Russia and Iran on site. Venediktova then refused to take a seat - and was supported by the Western representatives.

"Lack of diplomatic intuition"

SVP member of the Council of States Hannes Germann is critical of the action and speaks of a "lack of diplomatic intuition". The situation is thus further inflamed.

Further reactions to this incident are mixed. While some support the decision of the Western ambassadors, others see it as an unnecessary escalation. In any case, the debate about the right diplomatic approach in such situations has been reignited.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.