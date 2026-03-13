Following the fatal fire in a Postbus in Kerzers FR, new details have emerged about the alleged perpetrator. The 65-year-old Swiss man lived in seclusion in a mobile home and was apparently struggling with serious personal problems.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The man who set himself on fire in a Postbus in Kerzers FR lived in isolation in a mobile home.

The 65-year-old Swiss man had health problems and was being treated for addiction.

A total of six people died in the bus fire and the investigation is ongoing. Show more

Following the fatal fire in a Postbus in Kerzers FR, new details about the suspected perpetrator are coming to light.

As reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the man last lived alone in a mobile home in the Bernese Seeland, near Aarberg, around ten kilometers from the scene of the crime. The vehicle was parked in front of a farm and was in poor condition, according to the report.

The 65-year-old Swiss man had reportedly lived there for around four years. According to research, he had moved several places of residence within the region over the past two decades.

Recently, the man has apparently come under increasing pressure. The owner of the property terminated the parking space for the mobile home after the man stopped paying the parking fees. He should have removed the vehicle by the end of March.

According to the newspaper, the man also received medical treatment for addiction problems, among other things. His health had recently deteriorated significantly.

Particularly explosive: the police were already looking for the man on the day of the tragedy. The Bern cantonal police confirmed on Thursday that a missing persons report had been received from Aarberg Hospital a few hours before the fire. The man had previously sought medical treatment voluntarily.

Despite search measures, he could not be found at first.

"Desperate, but not aggressive"

According to an RTS report, people close to him described him as withdrawn and suspicious of state authorities, but not aggressive.

His mail was often full of debt collection letters and letters from the authorities. He also had an advisor for financial matters, who also helped him in contact with the authorities.

This person had tried to organize a place for him in a nursing home.

Investigations into the motive are ongoing

On Tuesday evening, the man set himself on fire in a Postbus in Kerzers. The fire killed six people, including the perpetrator.

The exact motives for the crime are still unclear. The authorities are now investigating his background and the events between his being reported missing and the crime.

In an interview with blue News (see above), Fribourg's Attorney General Raphaël Bourquin explained that the case must now be analyzed in detail.

"You can't prevent everything", said Bourquin. At the same time, he warned against jumping to conclusions. It was obviously an atypical individual case.