The Zurich cantonal police arrested several "Ketteli" thieves on the first day of the Zurich Openair in Rümlang. Bild: Kapo Zürich

While visitors dance to the music on the first evening of the Zurich Openair in Rümlang, some festival-goers are brazenly robbed. A gang of thieves rips chains off their necks - but the police intervene.

Philipp Fischer

Brazen thieves went on a robbery spree on the first evening of the Zurich Openair in Rümlang. Under the cover of the flickering disco lighting, the unidentified thieves approached their victims from behind and ripped the chains off their necks. After the attack, several of the victims reported the robbery to the police.

The robbed persons were lucky: undercover investigators from the Zurich cantonal police were also present at the festival. They were able to arrest eight suspected perpetrators.

Thieves were arrested

The men, aged between 17 and 33, come from Italy, Spain, Ecuador and Morocco, according to the police. Those arrested are believed to have worked together in two groups. Police forces were able to seize several necklaces from the gang of thieves. The men were provisionally arrested. They will be reported to the public prosecutor's office.

Police advice: leave valuables at home

The Zurich cantonal police advise people to leave valuables such as necklaces and jewelry at home when attending open-air festivals and major events. Valuables such as cell phones should be worn close to the body. "It should be noted that cell phone chains or fine handbag straps can also be easily cut", say the police.

Anyone who nevertheless falls victim to theft can report it immediately. This can be done at the police station on site or online via www.zh.ch/epolice.