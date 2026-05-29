In Gossau, a report of an alleged kidnapping led to a large-scale police operation. (symbolic image) Keystone

A suspected kidnapping in Gossau SG triggered a large-scale police operation on Thursday afternoon. After several hours, the report turned out to be false.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A person told the police that they had seen pictures of two perpetrators tying someone to a chair. The alleged deprivation of liberty was linked to the drug scene. This was announced by the St. Gallen cantonal police on Friday.

As a result, several patrols, specialists from the criminal investigation department, an intervention unit and drone pilots were deployed. The public prosecutor's office was informed of the incident.

"In the hours that followed, the St. Gallen cantonal police carried out various measures in consultation with the public prosecutor's office in order to find the person suspected of having been abducted and to clarify the facts," the police continued.

After midnight, the police came into possession of the images and discovered that they were not genuine. The reporting person had been deceived. The person who had allegedly been abducted was also found safe and sound.