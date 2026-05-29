  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After large-scale operation Abduction in Gossau SG turns out to be a hoax

SDA

29.5.2026 - 11:48

In Gossau, a report of an alleged kidnapping led to a large-scale police operation. (symbolic image)
In Gossau, a report of an alleged kidnapping led to a large-scale police operation. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A suspected kidnapping in Gossau SG triggered a large-scale police operation on Thursday afternoon. After several hours, the report turned out to be false.

Keystone-SDA

29.05.2026, 11:48

29.05.2026, 14:01

A person told the police that they had seen pictures of two perpetrators tying someone to a chair. The alleged deprivation of liberty was linked to the drug scene. This was announced by the St. Gallen cantonal police on Friday.

As a result, several patrols, specialists from the criminal investigation department, an intervention unit and drone pilots were deployed. The public prosecutor's office was informed of the incident.

"In the hours that followed, the St. Gallen cantonal police carried out various measures in consultation with the public prosecutor's office in order to find the person suspected of having been abducted and to clarify the facts," the police continued.

After midnight, the police came into possession of the images and discovered that they were not genuine. The reporting person had been deceived. The person who had allegedly been abducted was also found safe and sound.

More from the department

Authorities issue warning. Fire breaks out in the Viganello district of Lugano

Authorities issue warningFire breaks out in the Viganello district of Lugano

Fatal accident in the canton of Schwyz. Glider crashes in forest - pilot dies

Fatal accident in the canton of SchwyzGlider crashes in forest - pilot dies

At 3020 meters. Titlis mountain railroads lead through renovated tower

At 3020 metersTitlis mountain railroads lead through renovated tower