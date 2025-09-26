Owners of electric cars are to pay a tax to finance the roads from 2030. That's what the Federal Council wants. (symbolic image) Keystone

Electric cars should also pay for road funding in future. The Federal Council is proposing two options for a new tax: a tax per kilometer driven or a tax on the charging current.

The Federal Council wants to tax electric vehicles from 2030. It is proposing two options: a tax per kilometer driven in Switzerland and a tax on the electricity used for charging. The necessary constitutional amendment would have to be approved by the people and the cantons.

With the tax, the national government is reacting to the increasing electrification of transport. This is accompanied by a decline in revenue from the mineral oil tax paid by owners of combustion vehicles, as the Federal Council announced on Friday.

The road infrastructure at federal level is 100 percent user-financed. The largest source of revenue is the mineral oil tax. In order to maintain user financing, owners of electric vehicles should also make a contribution in future to compensate for the loss of revenue.

Federal Council proposes two variants

The federal government is proposing two specific variants. The so-called "mileage" variant provides for a levy per kilometer driven in Switzerland. The tariff would be based on the type of vehicle and the total vehicle weight. According to the Federal Council, the average tariff for a car would be 5.4 centimes per kilometer.

In the "charging current" variant, a tax would be levied on the electricity used for charging, similar to the mineral oil tax. The tax would apply to both public and private charging stations. In the Federal Council's proposal, the rate would be 22.8 centimes per kilowatt hour, as it went on to say. The tax would apply regardless of the type of vehicle.

Constitutional amendment necessary

In order for the revenue from the new tax to be used in the same way as the mineral oil tax, an amendment to the constitution would be necessary. This would have to be approved by the people and the cantons.

The Federal Council opened the consultation on both proposals on Friday. It will run until January 9, 2026.