Jonas Lauwiner calls himself the "King of Switzerland" and appropriates dozens of ownerless properties. Instagram/Jonas_Lauwiner

Jonas Lauwiner has appropriated more than 150 ownerless properties. In the canton of Lucerne, the desires of the self-proclaimed "King of Switzerland" could cost the residents of a small street dearly.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Masterless properties can be legally taken over by private individuals in Switzerland.

Jonas Lauwiner, self-proclaimed "King of Switzerland", has already used this trick more than 150 times.

Most recently, he took over a road in Geuensee LU - and is now offering to buy it back from local residents for a huge sum. Show more

He's done it again: the self-proclaimed "King of Switzerland" has gained a previously ownerless plot of land. In the municipality of Geuensee in the canton of Lucerne, Jonas Lauwiner now owns Rosenweg. The residents are duped, the canton is powerless and the "king" can impose conditions on its use and/or return, as reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung".

As a reminder, Switzerland is not a monarchy and Lauwiner is of course not a king either, but works as an IT specialist for a pharmaceutical company as his main occupation , according to Blick. Nevertheless, he has now built up a considerable empire. He rules over more than 150 properties in Switzerland, which he has made his own with a simple trick.

To do this, he exploits a loophole in the law and specifically searches for land without an owner. Masterless plots of land belong to no one - and there are more of them in Switzerland than you might think.

In principle, anyone can acquire such ownerless plots of land. A simple registration with the land registry is sufficient to take over the land. The only costs are the official processing fees of a few hundred francs.

This is what has now happened in Geuensee. Because the residents of Rosenweg were not quick enough to set up a road cooperative, Lauwiner practically snatched the road from under their noses and could now even demand money for the right of way.

In the meantime, Jonas Lauwiner has made three suggestions to the residents as to how they could get the road back. The first option is to rename Rosenweg to Lauwinerweg. But nobody wants that. That leaves options two and three: buying back the road for 80,000 to 150,000 francs or exchanging it for a plot of land of equal value. But that is not realistic either.

"He is already aware that we are not in the canton of Zug and cannot pay such prices," says Janine Wapf, head of the construction and infrastructure department at the municipality of Geuensee. She confirms that Lauwiner has done nothing wrong and that the land transfer is legal. But he had also "laid an egg" for the residents.

They had to be prepared for the fact that Lauwiner could demand "certain perimeter contributions" for future maintenance work on his road.