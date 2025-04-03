The king python was found at a barbecue site. Kapo Aargau

On Wednesday morning, a third party discovered a large snake at a barbecue site in Rheinfelden AG. After closer inspection, it was determined that it was a king python.

Sven Ziegler

On Wednesday morning shortly before 10 a.m., a large snake was discovered at a barbecue site near Industriestrasse in Rheinfelden. A specialist from the Aargau cantonal police was able to identify the animal as a "king python". This snake is not native to Europe and requires warm temperatures.

It must be assumed that the constrictor snake either escaped from its terrarium or the animal was deliberately abandoned. The animal was probably severely hypothermic due to the low temperatures, which subsequently led to its death.

The cantonal police in Rheinfelden (phone 061 836 37 37 / stuetzpunkt.rheinfelden@kapo.ag.ch) have started an investigation and are now looking for anyone who can provide information about the owner of the snake.

