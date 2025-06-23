The kiosk, housed in a wooden hut, is the social hub of the popular Josefwiese in Zurich's Kreis 5 district. Schutz & Rettung Zürich / X

In the middle of the high season, a fire destroys the popular Josefwiese kiosk in Zurich's Kreis 5 district. The police have not ruled out arson. The president of the operators' association is fighting back.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the night of Friday, June 20, the non-profit kiosk Josefwiese in Zurich's Kreis 5 district burned down completely.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but according to the police, a criminal offense cannot be ruled out.

The fire hit the team particularly hard one day before the planned summer party. Show more

"It's a shock for the whole team, our many employees and partners - in the middle of the most important season," says Fabian Schmid, President of the Kiosk Josefwiese association. On Friday morning, shortly before 4 a.m., the popular kiosk in Zurich's Kreis 5 district burned down.

"At 6.30 in the morning, we received a message in our team chat that there had been a fire," Schmid told blue News. The damage to property amounts to several hundred thousand francs. The entire infrastructure of the non-profit kiosk is currently unusable. No one was injured.

There is never a good time for a fire - but in the case of the kiosk, the timing is particularly unfortunate: "Our biggest event was due to take place on Saturday, the following day," says Schmid. The summer party on the theme of the Women's European Championship, including a Töggeli tournament, fashion show and choir performance, had to be canceled.

#Einsatz am frühen Morgen in einer Parkanlage im Kreis 5. Gebäude in Vollbrand mit starker Rauchentwicklung. Der Brand konnte durch die Berufsfeuerwehr rasch gelöscht werden. Nachlöscharbeiten sind im Gange. @StadtpolizeiZH pic.twitter.com/j9qVXDaAVZ — Schutz & Rettung ZH (@SchutzRettungZH) June 20, 2025

Kiosk remains closed for the time being

Around 60 volunteers were involved in the festival. Schmid's thoughts turned to them shortly after he heard about the incident: "It immediately crossed my mind that this fire was affecting a lot of people right now."

This is doubly painful, especially as the kiosk is a non-profit business and uses its income to finance numerous socio-cultural projects in the neighborhood. The kiosk will remain closed until further notice. What happens next and what the closure means for the 14 employees will now be evaluated together.

However, Schmid is confident that many of these activities will still be able to take place, especially as they are very much based on voluntary work. Josefwiese and the playground are not affected and will remain accessible. "We are not canceling any planned events for the time being."

"We're in a shitty position"

Josefwiese is a popular park in the densely populated district 5, which serves as a sunbathing lawn, playground and pétanque court. The kiosk is particularly busy on summer days. "We're in a bad way," says a local resident to the NZZ.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The police are looking for witnesses. "A criminal offense cannot be ruled out at present," wrote the Zurich city police in a statement on Friday. At the request of blue News on Monday, it provided no further details.

Hope for bar operation

According to the NZZ, rumors quickly spread among residents that the fire could only have come from outside because the kitchen had not been damaged.

Possible arson at the neighborhood meeting place? A thought that Fabian Schmid doesn't even want to entertain: "I very much hope that nobody wanted to maliciously attack this institution. And I can't imagine why."

The hope remains that even the kiosk infrastructure could still be used this summer, "perhaps in the form of a bar". And as the association writes in a press release: "The kiosk and its spirit will not be driven away from the most beautiful meadow in the city of Zurich, even by a fire."

More videos from the department