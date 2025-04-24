One accusation against Klaus Schwab and his family concerns the use of the Villa Mundi in Cologny on Lake Geneva, which belongs to the WEF and serves as a conference center. According to the whistleblower, parts of the property are reserved for the family's private use. Image: Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

WEF founder Klaus Schwab, who resigned abruptly a few days ago, is banned from the premises. He is no longer allowed to enter the WEF grounds in Cologny near Geneva.

Helene Laube

According to media reports, Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has been banned from the WEF headquarters in Cologny GE. Due to the ongoing investigations, he has also been banned from contacting his former employees and accessing his documents, wrote the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung " and "Blick". The WEF did not wish to comment on the ban, wrote the NZZ.

Schwab abruptly resigned as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum on Easter Sunday. On Tuesday, the "Wall Street Journal" then reported that new allegations against Schwab and his family had led to his departure.

The WEF Foundation Board received an anonymous letter from whistleblowers last week and therefore launched an investigation on Sunday. In the letter, Schwab and his family are accused of misusing WEF resources for personal purposes.

Not the first accusations against Schwab

After the Foundation Board publicly announced an investigation into its resigned President, Schwab went on the counter-offensive. He denied the accusations in a detailed statement. The NZZ writes that he considers himself to have been deceived by the Foundation Board and describes himself as the "victim of a smear campaign". He has also filed a complaint against unknown persons for defamation.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on allegations against Schwab, including sexual harassment and discrimination. The WEF denied these allegations and stated at the time that internal investigations had found no violations.

Following Schwab's resignation on Sunday, interim president Peter Brabeck-Letmathe and CEO Börge Brende took over, according to the NZZ.