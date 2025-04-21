Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced his immediate resignation on Easter Sunday. In a statement from the WEF, Schwab explained: "Following my recent announcement and at the beginning of my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chairman and as a member of the Board of Trustees with immediate effect."
The resignation was acknowledged at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Trustees on Sunday. At the meeting, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe was unanimously appointed interim Chairman. Brabeck-Letmathe is an Austrian manager. He was CEO of Nestlé from 1997 to 2008 and Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2005 to 2017.
Klaus Schwab has shaped the WEF for decades. Further information on the future direction of the WEF and the search for a permanent successor is expected in the coming weeks.
