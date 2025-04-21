Prepares a succession in an e-mail to the workforce: WEF founder Klaus Schwab. (archive picture) sda

The World Economic Forum experienced an unexpected change in leadership over the Easter weekend. Founder Klaus Schwab steps down.

He wants to step down at the beginning of his 88th year, he is quoted as saying in a press release.

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe will now take over the chairmanship on an interim basis. Show more

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced his immediate resignation on Easter Sunday. In a statement from the WEF, Schwab explained: "Following my recent announcement and at the beginning of my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of Chairman and as a member of the Board of Trustees with immediate effect."

The resignation was acknowledged at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Trustees on Sunday. At the meeting, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe was unanimously appointed interim Chairman. Brabeck-Letmathe is an Austrian manager. He was CEO of Nestlé from 1997 to 2008 and Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2005 to 2017.

Klaus Schwab has shaped the WEF for decades. Further information on the future direction of the WEF and the search for a permanent successor is expected in the coming weeks.

